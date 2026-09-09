Rider unable to pull a victory on the road, 0-4 to open their 2026 season

By Samantha Clark

Rider field hockey kicked off the year with four straight losses in non-Northeast Conference matchups, falling 2-1 to Hofstra University, 4-1 to Colgate University, 8-0 to #17 ranked Monmouth University and 1-0 to Towson University, marking the program’s worst start since 1999.

No luck in New York

The Broncs traveled to New York to face the Hofstra University Pride in their season opener on Aug. 28, where they fell 2-1.

The first period started slow, with Rider putting up three missed shots and Hofstra missing four as well.

In the second period, the Broncs scored first with a goal from senior defender Emma Bonshak, which made the NEC’s list of Top 5 Plays of the Week.

“Seeing small pieces of a bigger goal start to come together is really rewarding. … It was a great example of how far grit can take this team. It was a great accomplishment, especially considering all the work put in during the offseason to make that moment happen,” Bonshak said.

However, Hofstra responded less than two minutes later with a goal of their own to tie it up at 1-1.

Hofstra attempted another, but with a wide shot, the match was at a standstill going into the second half.

The third period was much like the first, with Hofstra missing four of their attempted goals, two of which were saved by junior goalkeeper Jade Regnart.

The Pride got through eventually, putting up one more in the fourth to close the matchup at 2-1.

Rider continued their New York tour, heading to Colgate University on Aug. 30, kicked off with a Raider goal after eight minutes of unsuccessful play.

Colgate scored two more quick goals in the first period to gain an early 3-0 advantage over the Broncs.

The second period saw less action as both teams had a missed shot in the final three minutes of the half.

Failed attempts by both sides left the Broncs trailing 4-0 heading into the final 15 minutes.

With assists from Bonshak and freshman midfielder Caroline Mauer, junior forward Amanda Walker drilled a goal with five minutes remaining, closing their second game with a 4-1 loss.

“Last year, we learned how important it is to stay together during difficult stretches. Even when things aren’t going our way, we know we have the ability to turn things around if we continue to work hard, trust each other, and stay positive,” Bonshak said.

Lengthening the streak

Returning to the Garden State, the Broncs traveled down the shore to battle the Monmouth University Hawks on Sept. 4.

Rider went scoreless through all four periods, allowing Monmouth to put up an 8-0 shutout.

Rider made no attempted goals in the first period, and the Hawks sank two of their nine attempts, putting the Broncs down by two.

The second period was the same, with Rider finding no openings, and Monmouth picking up two goals.

“The team never gave up regardless of the circumstances,” Head Coach Gina Carey-Smith said. “We will continue to climb the ladder and when Conference play arrives, we should be dialed in.”

The third period was much slower, with Monmouth adding just one goal after nine minutes of the second half, putting Rider down 5-0.

The Broncs did not register a shot, while the Hawks pressured Rider with 11 additional shot attempts.

Senior goalkeeper Sarah Fitzpatrick was put between the posts, where she saved all five of Monmouth’s missed shot attempts in the final period.

Despite this, Monmouth put up three more to end the matchup with a 8-0 win over the Broncs, adding another loss to the Rider’s opening week.

The final matchup began at Towson University on Sept. 6, where the Broncs lost in overtime, 1-0.

The Tigers took 10 shots in the first period, six of which were saved by Regnart. However, the Broncs had zero attempts for the first 15 minutes.

Similarly, in the second, Towson attempted nine more goals, with Regnart picking up seven more saves.

Five more failed Tiger attempts and another save from Regnart in the third brought the teams into the final period with an 0-0 standstill.

Both teams took two more shots in the fourth, but with neither finding the net, Rider and Hofstra were sent into a first-goal-takes-all overtime period.

“Once we find the back of the goal, they will be a force to reckon with,” Head Coach Gina Carey-Smith said. “We strive to be a little better everyday.”

After four minutes, Hofstra found the only goal of the game, extending Rider’s losing streak to four, the program’s worst season start in nearly three decades.

The Broncs will continue on the road to face Lafayette College on Sept. 11 and Temple University on Sept. 13. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.