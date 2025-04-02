Former student charged with possession of firearm on campus

By Jake Tiger

Police arrested and charged a former Rider student on March 31 with offenses that included possession of a gun on campus and terroristic threats, according to local police.

Jordan Greene, 20, of Florham Park, turned himself into police custody late March 31 and was held at Mercer County Corrections Center, according to an April 1 communication from Rider Public Safety.

An April 1 press release from Lawrence Police said it received a report at approximately 11:06 p.m. March 30 that an individual at Olson Hall was in possession of a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and determined that the incident “involved a confrontation between two parties and was isolated in nature.”

No injuries were reported, according to the police press release.

According to the Lawrence Police’s report of the incident, the victims, whose names were redacted, knocked on the door of a room in Olson Hall, and the suspect answered the door, allegedly staying overnight in the room.

After arguing in the doorway over a personal relationship, the report says the suspect pulled a black, medium-sized handgun from his pocket or waistband and pointed it at the victims. The suspect and one of the victims had allegedly been arguing in the few weeks leading up to the incident over the suspect’s infidelity and treatment of his partner.

The report states Rider served Greene a letter dated Dec. 16, 2024, stating that he was not permitted on Rider property for any reason from Dec. 16, 2024 to Dec. 31, 2025.

Toward the beginning of the spring semester, senior psychology major Tyler Sullivan said he saw Greene walking around campus with a ski mask on one afternoon, despite not being permitted on Rider property.

Rider External Affairs Vice President Kristine Brown said Greene was withdrawn from Rider on Dec. 16, 2024. University final exams concluded Dec. 13, 2024.

Rider Community Standards Director Keith Kemo declined to share information about Greene’s conduct as a Rider student, stating it would violate the Federal Education Records Protection Act; however, Kemo confirmed Greene was withdrawn from the university.

According to Rider Public Safety, Lawrence Police charged Greene with weapon offenses that included possession of a firearm on the property of an educational institution, terroristic threats, aggravated assault and trespassing.

Casey DeBlasio, public information officer at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed the educational institution was Rider’s campus.

Sullivan, who lives in a different residence hall, said he saw “four or five” police cars outside of Olson when he was walking back to his dorm around midnight. About an hour later, he said officers were in his residence hall looking for the suspect.

“[Greene] was always smiling,” Sullivan said. “I was actually surprised when I found out.”

In accordance with federal law, Rider Public Safety sent out a timely warning about the report at 9:33 a.m. March 31, stating there was an incident between a former student and a current student and that there would be an increased police presence on campus.

Public Safety’s warning named Greene, saying he made a threat, fled campus, and his whereabouts were unknown. The timely warning did not include a photo of Greene.

According to Public Safety Director Matthew Babcock, Rider had a photo of Greene from his student ID but withheld it because it was an “older photo” that was “not accurate.”

University Operations Vice President Mike Reca, who oversees Public Safety, said on March 31, “We consciously made a decision not to [release the photo.] … We didn’t want to send a misnomer out there.”

Lawrence Police included Greene’s corrections center photo in its April 1 press release.

Public Safety did not provide Greene’s Rider photo when requested by The Rider News on March 31 and April 1.

The university did not cancel classes or activities on March 31 after the incident. According to Babcock, Lawrence Police told Rider Public Safety that there was no threat to campus.

Rider Public Safety issued a universitywide update at 10:46 a.m. April 1 detailing Greene’s arrest and charges.

According to DeBlasio, Greene had an initial appearance in Mercer County Superior Court on April 1, where the Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to detain Greene pending trial. Another detention hearing was scheduled for April 4 with Greene being held in Mercer County Corrections Center until then.

Babcock said the last time someone was charged with possessing a gun on Rider’s campus was Dec. 17, 2021. Public Safety saw a suspicious vehicle on campus, and the driver, who was not affiliated with Rider, was arrested without incident for possessing a pistol and shotgun.