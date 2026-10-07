Flashy shots and saves define sweeping Bronc efforts

By Joshua Yuhas and Liliana R. Basille

Rider women’s soccer returned to the win column in emphatic fashion, with a 2-1 win over Merrimack University and a 2-0 shutout against Iona University.

DeGeorge takeover

Senior forward Ava Ferrie took the first shot on Sept. 30, before sophomore goalkeeper Ashley Moore made her first save.

The Ferrie sisters maintained a hold on the early chunk of the first half when shots from junior forward Tess Ferrie and Ava were saved across a three-shot sequence for Rider.

Junior forward Annie Small would just miss off the crossbar and a shot from Ava was stopped by the Warriors’ goalkeeper, leaving the two sides lockstepped through one half.

The second half became a takeover for junior midfielder Ava DeGeorge, who shuffled to her left to keep her defender in the air, then lofted a beautiful ball from outside the box into the left side for the Broncs’ first goal.

After an exchange of shots, play began to slow down, until DeGeorge once again struck from outside the box for the second goal.

“It was great to see Ava DeGeorge play so well and score two quality goals,” Head Coach Drayson Hounsome told Rider Athletics.

That second one would prove to be a game changer, as Merrimack would find the back of the net in the 89th minute, but it was not enough to stop a win for the Broncs.

Thrilling shutout

Rider women’s soccer after their Oct. 6 match against Iona. Photo by Liliana R. Basille/The Rider News

Wanting to spark a winning streak, the Broncs started the game with high intensity on Oct. 6 against the Gaels, with two shots from Ava, and one from Small and Tess.

Play slowed down significantly, with both Iona and Rider taking four shots, while Moore only had to make one save.

Coming back from halftime, the Broncs had the determination to put a goal on the board in a high-paced second half.

DeGeorge lifted another beauty of a shot that the Gaels’ goalkeeper knocked up into the crossbar and the pressure continued.

Tess, from the right side, knocked the ball off the crossbar before recollecting the ball to score her first goal of the season, with an assist from Small.

With that excitement, the Broncs wanted to put another one on the board when junior back Leah Marcell headed the ball down to Small, who scored her first collegiate goal.

Throughout the night, Moore made spectacular saves to maintain the shutout, earning the Metro Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts.

Moore spoke about the defensive efforts to hold the Gaels scoreless, despite facing 15 shots across the night, with six of them on goal.

“Our team, our backline, it’s our second year together, so we are definitely super composed when it comes to that,” Moore said. “It’s all about, hey, that moment happened, now let’s go attack the next play.”

The Broncs will look to carry their momentum when they head on the road on Oct. 7 against Manhattan University at 3 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.