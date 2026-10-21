Four-point weekend for the Broncs as postseason seeding looms

By Joshua Yuhas

Strong form in open play led Rider men’s soccer to a four-point weekend, winning 2-0 at home against Mount St. Mary’s University and ending with a 1-1 draw on the road against Manhattan University.

Climbed the mountain

The Mountaineers threatened immediately on Oct. 14, with a shot in the third minute being saved by graduate student goalkeeper Marius Helias and a shot in the eighth minute.

After an exchange of shots, sophomore midfielder Axel Lucas took a chance at the left post that was saved, then, a shot by freshman forward Chiemeka Azurunwa missed wide right.

Helias made another save a few minutes later and the backline survived a shot from a corner kick to keep the game scoreless.

“Our back line continues to amaze me on how well they played together,” Head Coach Chad Duernberger said. “The bounce back from last match to this, I could not ask for anything more.”

That stretch paid dividends, as in the 27th minute, the Broncs’ pressure forced a mistake by the Mountaineers’ goalkeeper, allowing Azurunwa to chip the ball into a wide open net.

Mount St. Mary’s searched for the answer back right when play resumed, but Helias denied the chance.

Near the end of the first half, Lucas missed high from distance and, in the final minute, graduate student defender Jacobo Cruz had his shot saved.

Despite trailing 4-1 in corner kick opportunities and 7-6 in shots, Rider led over Mount St. Mary’s, 1-0, into halftime.

The pressure from Rider began early in the second half with nine shots and five corner kicks over the opening 19 minutes.

To start that stretch, Lucas and freshman midfielder Gavin Faracchio’s shots went wide to each side, then on the first corner, graduate student midfielder Ryan Kuldanek’s shot was saved.

Three more shot opportunities emerged for the Broncs before junior defender Carter Schmitz took a chance at the top left that was saved by the Mountaineers’ goalkeeper.

Sophomore midfielder Daniel Grider ended the sequence with a pair of shots, as Rider failed to extend their lead, but established firm control on the pace of play.

The Mountaineers found their best scoring chance of the half right after the flurry of attacks, forcing Helias to make a save.

Lucas and Kuldanek would each miss high for the Broncs and the Mountaineers took a pair of their own.

Another trade of shots preceded the heightened pressure from Rider in the 83rd minute when Ethan Gregory’s initial shot was saved before Cruz scored at the minute flip amid chaos in the box to extend the Broncs’ lead to two.

Helias made his fifth save and Rider produced two more shots up to the final whistle, as they outshot Mount St. Mary’s 18-6 in the second half alone, 24-13 across the full match.

“We stayed to our tactics and coach’s word,” Cruz said. “We believe in what he says and it has been working out for us for the season, so we are going to keep doing that.”

Drawing board

Once again, the Broncs were on the defensive to open their match on Oct. 17 against the Jaspers, who took six shots in the opening 11 minutes, two saved by Helias.

Both sides produced a pair of shots, then, just after, sophomore midfielder Drew Heil challenged the Jaspers’ goalkeeper at the right post which was stopped then Helias made a save on the other end.

Shot opportunities began to slow down with the closest chance being saved off a shot taken by Lucas in the 31st minute.

At halftime, Manhattan led the shot totals 14-6, but the score remained at 0-0 due to three saves by Helias.

The second half was a heavyweight battle where the Jaspers forced a pair of saves out of Helias before the Broncs built up a barrage.

Lucas opened the run by hitting the crossbar, then, Heil had his shot blocked before freshman defender Noah Rose-Smith broke through for the opening score.

Following the score, Heil challenged the backline of the Jaspers where he took a shot that was stopped by the Jaspers’ goalkeeper.

Grider produced three of the next four shots for the Broncs up to the 69th minute, but was unable to bring the second score for Rider.

Manhattan challenged Helias, once again, a few minutes after, but in the 77th minute, the Jaspers scored the equalizer off of a penalty kick.

Hungry to take the lead back, Grider had his shot saved before Heil took a shot of his own, but each of them came up empty.

Another shot from Grider and two more from Heil late in the match still could not break the tie, leaving the Broncs with one last chance.

In the final minute, Rider was awarded a corner kick, where Azurunwa produced a shot, but the Jaspers’ goalkeeper saved it, closing the match in a draw.

The Broncs outshot the Jaspers 15-8 in the second half, producing a strong showing in open play, however a penalty kick goal would hold a 1-1 tie.

Across the weekend, Rider added four points to their tally as the end of the season is just around the corner and seeding starts to take form.

“This is probably one of the tightest groups I’ve ever been a part of, so that’s key to success,” Cruz said. “We are a big family and we are just going to keep the ball rolling.”

The Broncs will return to Ben Cohen Field to face off against Marist University on Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. for Rider’s Alumni and Family Day. The game will be streamed on BroncVision.