From Rider to the Real World: James Green

By Jasmine White

College was not originally part of young James Green’s plans, but his talents in track and field were undeniable. With the right support from his coaches and mentors at Dulaney High School in Timonium, Maryland, Rider gave Green a chance to excel in athletics and academics.

Two-time Rider alum, Green ’22 and ’25, took on the position of head counselor at Arthur J. Holland Middle School in Trenton, New Jersey, while juggling his involvement in Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., being one of two originators of the Trenton Run Club and pursuing his doctorate at Rowan University.

“Rider track and field opened up my eyes, especially when you’re a small town kid from Baltimore, Maryland,” Green said. “I think [Rider’s track and field team] was the biggest thing for me, and it gave me a platform to really showcase what I am capable of.”

Green became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. during his sophomore year in fall 2019, and assumed the role as president of Rider’s Rho Xi chapter.

Green had a very successful track and academic career at Rider, despite setbacks along the way. He overcame a brutal stabbing attack on Aug. 21, 2021, during his undergraduate years, almost succumbing to his wounds.

Green, left with scarring and trauma from the incident, used this event to motivate him to make strides forward, returning to the track within a week’s time of being released from the hospital.

“If it wasn’t for that situation, the trajectory of my life probably would have been a lot different,” Green said. “That setback opened my eyes up to showing me that I needed to shift my focus … to the long term and what can actually impact and benefit my future.”

Green was introduced to the Associate Director of Student Support Services Dana Lopes through another one of his track teammates and, with her help, joined the TRIO program, a collection of student support services designed to help low-income individuals and those with disabilities.

After this first encounter, Lopes and Green became very acquainted with one another and Green looked to her as his mentor throughout his time at Rider. He described her as “very caring and considerate.”

“[Lopes] brought me in and as time went on, she threw me different opportunities,” Green said.

Lopes said, “I think what’s important to understand about our program is that we really treat the students from a holistic approach, which means that we don’t just address the academics, we address everything.”

As time went on, Lopes learned about Green’s aspirations and assisted by guiding him in the right directions for his preferred occupation to be a counselor.

“It was just so great for him to really find his path and his journey,” Lopes said. “I’m so excited for him because the students that he’s servicing are just lucky to have him.”

Green also mentioned Nick Barbati who was vice president for student affairs when he was a student was another mentor that “gave him a chance.”

“Though I didn’t really have a lot of mentors, the ones that did step in were more than enough,” Green said.

In Green’s counselor position, he established bonds with the students, creating a safe and welcoming environment in his office for them to come talk to him and hang out with him whenever they need. Some of the kids gave him the name “Mr. Green Bean” to express their gratitude, while others had specialized handshakes with him.

Green organized a clothing donation through the middle school to collect clothing for the young men, making a difference within his school system and throughout the Trenton community.

Outside of his continuation of schooling and his job, Green co-founded Trenton Run Club with his club partner Tyla Delgado, to bring a sense of unity within the community. What started off as just an idea came to fruition within a few weeks, drawing in 15 to 20 people every Saturday morning.

Green said, “As long as you continue to hustle and apply yourself, God is going to make sure you get exactly what you’re working toward.”

This is an installment of The Rider News’ From Rider to the Real World series to highlight the accomplishments of Rider alumni.