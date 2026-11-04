Halloween weekend sweep continues the Broncs’ strong run

By Lindsay Scarola and Emma Geremia-Hartigan

The late-season momentum has continued for Rider volleyball with a clean sweep in their road matches, defeating Niagara University, 3-0, and then Canisius University, 3-0.

Staying hot

The first set on Oct. 30 started with a service ace from freshman middle blocker Olivia DeSaro, but then Niagara had four straight points to lead 4-1.

Senior right-side hitter Anja Kelly recorded two successive kills, and when senior libero Simone Langford served an ace, the set was tied at 4-4.

When the score was tied at five, junior outside hitter Aubrey Baker and freshman middle blocker Tori Bonacci hit back-to-back kills to give the Broncs a 7-5 advantage.

With a 12–11 score in favor of the Broncs, who extended their lead with a three-point run.

With the score of 19-16 in favor of Rider, the Broncs took five points in a row, and then, with an ace from freshman middle blocker Tori Bonacci, they went to 24-16.

After the Purple Eagles scored three consecutive points, a service error gave the first set to Rider, 25-19.

The second set started with a pair of points for each side before Bonacci made a kill to start a 6-0 run that included Baker adding three kills and senior setter Katie Cook getting an ace.

A string of kills by senior middle blocker Molly Rohde, Kelly and Baker pushed the score to 18-8 in favor of the Broncs.

At 23-12, Robinson finished a kill, and a sophomore libero Carly Allen ace led to Rider winning, 25-12.

With 17 kills and no attacking errors, the Broncs finished the second set with a .607 hitting percentage.

Rider entered the third set looking to complete the sweep, but sat even at 3-3 until two unanswered points for the Broncs emerged for a 5-3 advantage.

The Broncs kept advancing, this time with a single block by Rohde and three kills by Robinson, to lead an 8-2 run for a 14-7 advantage.

At 23-15, a Baker kill and a Bonacci solo block won the set, 25-15, completing the sweep.

Robinson led the way for the Broncs with 13 kills and a .550 hitting average that was paired with Bonacci’s 10 kills, senior setter Makenna Mason’s 34 assists and Langford’s 11 digs.

Sweeping for Halloween

In the opening set on Oct. 31, the Broncs and Golden Griffins were tied at 3-3 until Canisius won three straight points and added another four-point run to lead, 10-5.

Trailing 14-8, the Broncs responded with a 5-0 run, propelled by a pair of Cook aces and Baker kills.

Still behind the Golden Griffins, 21-18, Kelly had two kills and a block during the Broncs’ 7-1 run to win the set, 25-22.

Rider’s momentum carried into the second set, opening it on a huge 7-1 run with two kills each from Bonacci and Baker.

Leading 13-7, kills from Kelly and Rohde started the Broncs’ pull away from the Golden Griffins, taking set two, 25-15.

The Broncs maintained full control of the match, starting the third set with a 6-1 run that included a couple of blocks from Bonacci.

Leading 9-6, Rider completed another 3-0 run to maintain its lead, having a combo block from Kelly and Rohde.

Canisius went on a 4-2 run cutting its deficit from six to four, making it the closest the Golden Griffins would get in that set.

The Broncs’ offense continued to find its rhythm, closing out the third set, 25-19, to secure the sweep.

Head Coach Jeff Rotondo credited the team’s improved confidence and competitiveness for its recent success at the end of the season.

“Obviously winning does a lot to boost confidence and morale. The beginning of the year, we dealt with a lot of adversity, injuries, figuring out lineups, etc., but the players really went to work in practice and I am really proud of everyone as to how competitive the practice gym had been to help us make this run,” Rotondo said.

The Broncs will head home to defend Canastra Hammer Arena on Nov. 6 against Fairfield University at 6 p.m. and Nov. 7 against Sacred Heart University at 2 p.m. for Senior Day. The Nov. 6 match will be streamed on SNY and ESPN+. The match on Nov. 7 will be streamed on ESPN+.