Hartzell and Rider women’s basketball build off their foundation in year two

By Joshua Yuhas

Falling just a game or two away from making the conference tournament last season for the second consecutive year, Rider women’s basketball enters the 2026-27 season determined to return to the Metro Conference Championship.

Head Coach Jackie Hartzell returns for her second year at the helm of the program after a strong defensive year, ranking fifth in the conference for the lowest points per game allowed.

Taking to the newly renamed Canastra Hammer Arena, the Broncs, ranked 11th in the preseason poll, look to build upon what was built in Hartzell’s first year to take that next step.

Starter retention

Four players from last season have stayed for Hartzell’s second season, looking to guide the way. Those returning include senior guard Aliya McIver, sophomore guard Aina Perez Mesquida, sophomore guard Alena Cofield and senior forward Sam Richardson.

“Their roles could be a little bit different because of the players that we brought in, but they have done a great job leading the new players and setting the tone early,” Hartzell said.

McIver will lead the way for the Broncs, being selected onto the Preseason All-Metro Second Team after a junior season that saw her finish second on the team with 9.9 points per game and an All-Defensive Team selection.

Accomplished youth

Alongside their talent remaining in Lawrenceville, a batch of young Broncs have made their way in with five freshman joining the squad.

Freshman guard Rebekah Hartzell, from Rahleigh, North Carolina, enters into the fray as a 2,000-point scorer at South Wake High School, a school record across both men’s and women’s teams.

From Kansas City, Missouri, freshman guard Millie Perry adds to the defensive end and provides a 3-point shooting flare, holding the all-time 3-point and steals records at Liberty North High School en route to a nomination for the McDonald’s All-American Team.

A two-time district champion with Patrick Henry High School, freshman guard Ainsley Gibson travels from Roanoke, Virginia to contribute to the squad.

Freshman forward Jordan Barnes, hailing from South Plainfield, New Jersey, joins the Broncs after four years at St. Thomas Aquinas High School to maintain her basketball career in her home state.

Freshman forward Colleen Besachio, named to the third team All-State for her season with Archbishop Wood High School, overcame two knee injuries to find her way to Rider.

“College basketball is a big adjustment and we feel that these five freshmen have a ton of upside,” Hartzell said. “We hope that they keep working hard and improving, so that hopefully they can be contributors this year.”

Tapping into the portal

In addition to their freshmen class, Hartzell took a dip into the transfer portal with four players joining the Broncs, two coming from within the Metro Conference.

Playing in 10 games at Mercyhurst University as a product of East Fishkill, New York, junior forward Gabby Sweeney will join the Broncs’ frontcourt group.

The two familiar faces begin with graduate student guard Gianna Hoddinott, who averaged 6.7 points in the 59 games she played in her four years with Mount St. Mary’s University.

The other came from Fairfield University with junior guard Julia Karpell, who played 27 games across her freshman and sophomore years and was with the Stags

for two Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship titles.

“We are a little bit more familiar with Gianna [Hoddinott] and Julia [Karpell] since they played in the conference and have a lot of experience. For us, it’s a lot about fitting into our system,” Hartzell said.

Next steps

With a fresh batch of freshmen and transfers joining Hartzell’s first full recruiting class and the returning players, the chemistry has generated very quickly.

“The culture and dynamic is great. On the court, we have really great chemistry and I feel like we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” McIver said.

Carrying a variety of skill sets and personalities, the squad for Hartzell’s second season leading the Broncs has deeper aspirations to compete late in the year.

“Every year is a new season and opportunity,” Hartzell said. “We hope that we are playing our best in conference play and give ourselves a chance to compete in the Metro tournament this year.”

The season will kick off for the Broncs with a six-game road stretch, with the season opener on Nov. 2 when they take on the New Jersey Institute of Technology on their quest for Atlantic City and the Metro Conference Tournament.