History in Buffalo: Rider wins first MAC title

By Benjamin Shinault

Just when you thought Rider wrestling could not get any better, it did just that. On March 6 and 7, the Broncs steamrolled through their Mid-American Conference opponents in Buffalo, New York to win its first ever MAC Championship in program history.

En route to the historic win, four wrestlers qualified for the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships taking place in Cleveland, Ohio.

Head Coach John Hangey also took home MAC Coach of the Year honors.

Junior Brock Zurawski, who was in the NCAA Championships last year, was able to secure an at-large bid, marking his second trip to the championship in his three years at Rider.

During the regular season, Rider enjoyed an undefeated 6-0 conference record, and a MAC title was the finishing touch.

“I’m just extremely grateful for the program, for the kids in the program, the coaches in the program and the support staff,” Hangey said.

Dictatorial day one

Graduate student Will Betancourt got the party started for the Broncs on day one. With his match knotted up at 2-2 entering the final period, Betancourt pulled off a clutch takedown on his opponent to get out in front. From there, Betancourt held onto the lead and snagged a win by decision.

The next Bronc to qualify was feared graduate student Tyler Klinsky. Coming into the match, Klinsky carried a 18-0 conference record.

Klinsky did not walk away from the MAC Championship as just a champion, but as an undefeated one.

Top-seeded Klinsky started out hot with a first-period fall. In the quarterfinal round, he finished on top with a 2-0 lead heading into the third period. He was able to secure a takedown which carried him to a win.

Moving into the semifinals, he did not give his opponent any time to breathe as he coasted to a win after a technical fall in the second period.

After spending six years on the Rider wrestling team, Klinsky is having his best season yet. Hangey, who has coached him for over a half a decade now, is not surprised to see Klinsky finish on top.

“He is a homegrown product,” Hangey said. “There are no flaws in that kid’s character, he’s loyal, he’s devoted.”

With his imperious performance, Klinsky also took home the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler Award.

Following Klinsky’s impressive run, graduate student Elijah Griffin followed it up with an impressive run himself.

In his first match, top-seeded Griffin got started immediately with a first period fall that sent him to the quarterfinal. In that, he finished with a 16-4 major decision to send him to the semifinals steaming hot with confidence and momentum.

In the quarterfinal, he had an even more controlling performance as he scooped up a technical fall victory after winning 19-4 to advance to the championship round.

The final Rider wrestler to become an NCAA qualifier was sophomore Dylan Layton, who began wrestling in the quarterfinal round after a first-round bye.

In the low-scoring affair, Layton entered the third period down 1-0. Early in the period, he got a takedown to go up 3-1.

He held firm for the remainder of the third period to win in the quarterfinal round, 3-2.

In the semifinals, Layton had quite the opponent, as he faced the second-ranked wrestler in the nation.

Both wrestlers could not get a leg up on each other as the match went into overtime. With both wrestlers drenched in sweat, a 30-second rideout commenced. Layton’s opponent was able to escape in nine seconds.

Layton in his turn, could not escape quick enough and lost. On day two of the tournament, however, Layton emerged victorious and secured his first NCAA berth.

At the conclusion of day one, the Broncs finished in first place as a team with 85.5 points scored.

Same dominance, different day

After a strong day one of the tournament, the Broncs returned to their hotel and got some much needed rest for day two.

The second day kicked off with consolation matches in which Zurawski appeared, as well as Layton.

Layton won his match by decision while Zurawski also dominated and scooped up a 17-2 technical fall victory.

The day one winners, Klinsky, Betancourt, and Griffin, as well as Layton, participated in placement matches.

Klinsky began with a major decision victory to secure him a spot in the NCAA tournament. Betancourt followed Klinsky in a much tighter battle.

In his match, Betancourt and his opponent could not quite get anything going, but his opponent had the slight edge and scooped up a narrow 2-1 win.

Despite the loss, Betancourt still was able to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament based on his strong showings in days one and two.

Betancourt, a transfer from both Ohio and Pennsylvania State Universities, came to Rider as a last chance and cashed in, earning his first NCAA qualification.

Betancourt wants it to be known that the wrestling coaching staff has a place at his wedding.

“I have dreamed of this moment since I was 5-years-old,” Betancourt said. “I’m just super happy I came to Rider and I’m with Coach Hangey, Coach [Nic] Bedelyon, Coach Doug [Umbehauer]. They have changed my life forever and I don’t know where I would be without them.”

Griffin took to the mat next for the Broncs, but did fall in his placement match in another tight one as he fell after a takedown in overtime.

In the second place match, Griffin redeemed himself and crushed his opponent in a 15-2 major decision, securing his second ticket to the NCAA Championships in his career.

Layton, the fourth NCAA qualifier for Rider, had an easy time with his opponent as he scooped up a 12-2 major decision as well. Layton, in his second collegiate season, is on his way to the NCAA Championships.

By the end of day two, the Broncs and their four qualifiers finished with 102 points to secure the MAC Championship, narrowly defeating last year’s champion, Lock Haven University.

Now crowned champions for the first time, the team bussed back to the hotel and threw an impromptu party in the hotel conference room.

Pizza was ordered, and drinks were served to pair with the speeches given.

“We had a mini banquet so to speak,” Hangey said. “Everybody was celebrating, I gave a speech and I thanked everybody and it was just really good to celebrate.”

‘This team rivals that’

Rider wrestling is not a stranger to creating All-American talent and accumulating winning seasons.

Back in 1997, Rider wrestling was ranked the seventh-best team in the country for the final five weeks of the season and finished 25th at the NCAA Championships.

In 2016, just 10 years ago, the team finished 21st in the country at the NCAA Championships and had two All-Americans on the roster.

But for Hangey, who was there for both the 1997 and 2016 seasons, believes that this 2025-26 team rivals those historic teams.

“This team rivals that caliber of team because we don’t really have a weak weight,” Hangey said.

Rider and its four qualifiers, plus Zurawski, will now rest, practice and prepare for the NCAA Championships on March 19 through 21 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Broncs are rolling and are ready for another taste of history.