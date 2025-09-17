Home away from home: Semra Said’s family abroad

By Samantha Clark

International student athletes travel thousands of miles, crossing oceans and countries to play for American athletic programs and universities, often leading to an uncomfortable adjustment to a new style of play and life on their own. When senior forward Semra Said left her home in Mannheim, Germany, to play field hockey in Lawrenceville, the transition from living with her family to moving over 4,000 miles away quickly became effortless, thanks to the family she found with the Broncs.

Growing up German

Said was born and raised in Germany, the place where her love for sports first took root. Growing up, Said was encouraged to try any sport she could, including table tennis, tennis, soccer and gymnastics.

None of them, however, captured her heart as much as field hockey. At just four years old, Said was chasing the ball, marking the start of her journey on the turf.

Pursuing this passion grew more difficult as she got older due to the long hours of high school in Germany. From sophomore to senior year, school stretched from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and practices began promptly at 5:45 p.m., leaving little time for her friends and family, homework, eating and relaxation.

Consequently, Said’s desire to play field hockey in America was born.

Across the Atlantic

In September 2021, Said signed her offer to play Division I field hockey for Rider, officially booking her ticket to the United States.

Adapting to life in Lawrenceville was a struggle at first because Said was homesick.

Although she has family living in California, Texas and New York, Said could not help but feel a twinge in her heart after each time her teammates’ families came to support their daughters.

“It’s hard to see your teammates with your parents all the time, because you know your parents can’t just be here,” Said said.

Additionally, field hockey is played differently in the United States than in Europe, posing another bump in her transition.

Nonetheless, Said performed proficiently in her first year as a Bronc, scoring her first collegiate goal in an upset win over American University, as well as the game-winning goal in the Northeast Conference win over Stonehill University.

In Said’s freshman year, the Broncs welcomed a total of four international athletes, joining three already on the roster, bringing a comforting bond to the girls who all shared the similar ache of being far from home.

Senior forward Valeria Perales from Madrid said, “It’s been a really good support for me, having someone also living this experience with new people and where everything is new … it makes me feel less far away from home.”

‘Not just a team, we are family’

The biggest adjustment for Said was the shift in team culture both on and off the field. In Germany, sports and school are separate, with teams only being offered in a club or recreational setting. This creates a dynamic where teammates are strictly teammates and nothing else beyond the field.

After moving to Lawrenceville, Said began to understand the importance of friendship among the team’s roster.

Whether it be driving her to a doctor’s appointment, the store or the bank, helping Said understand locker room discussions or explaining American culture, the girls on Rider’s field hockey team do all they can to support each other.

Senior defense Megan Normile said, “Rides from the airport, can’t go home for holidays, if they ever need a place to stay, they’re always welcome.”

In addition to her teammates, Said expressed her gratitude to the people that support her in the areas that her family cannot while overseas.

The families of her teammates open their doors to every international student athlete for holidays, spring breaks, impromptu dinner dates or on tough days when they need a break from campus.

“I really feel like we are not just a team, we are family,” Said said. “My big support system is not only my team and my coaches, but also their families. … These people will treat you like you are their daughter.”

Head Coach Gina Carey-Smith preached family culture on the field, allowing for this behavior to be carried into the team’s personal relationships.

In both victories and losses, she said these teammates become a strong support system for one another, built on foundations of trust, honesty and accountability.

“I’ve always taught with all the teams I’ve ever coached that you really have to take care of each other on the field.” Carey-Smith said. “When the girls are on the field, and maybe somebody’s having a bad day and they’re not playing up to par, it’s our responsibility as a family member to hype them up and get them through their tough times.”

Lawrenceville is more than just Said’s college town and her commitment to play for the Broncs is more than a paper she signed four years ago. For Said, it is where she found a second family and where she learned to ease the ache of long distance and homesickness.

With her parents and two brothers cheering overseas, and her newfound family encouraging her on the sidelines, Said carries memories that extend far past goals and wins. She also holds memories that make Rider feel like home, something that once felt so far away.