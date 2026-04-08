Lacrosse’s losing streak reaches 13 games after a pair of home losses

By Joshua Yuhas

Returning home to Lawrenceville, Rider lacrosse’s longest-running losing streak continues to extend after an 18-9 loss to Fairfield University and a 15-12 loss to Niagara University.

Tough draws

Hosting Fairfield on April 1, the Broncs pounced early after graduate student draw specialist Marissa Ross controlled the opening draw, setting up a goal from sophomore midfielder Madi Eollo.

After a few minutes, the Stags earned a free position where they tied the game up, then won draw control to eventually take a one-goal lead.

Sophomore attacker Brynn Merklinger evened it back up at 2-2 before an action-packed remainder of the first quarter.

Fairfield scored another pair of goals, however, Rider matched it with another set of Eollo and Merklinger goals, leaving a 4-4 tie after the completion of the first quarter.

The second quarter was not as kind to the Broncs, as six unanswered goals for the Stags left the Broncs trailing into halftime.

Fairfield outshot Rider 21-10 after two quarters, later outshooting Rider 8-7 in both the third and fourth quarters.

After conceding a goal to start the third quarter, Ross picked up a ground ball, and in that possession, graduate student attacker Kayleigh Colleary scored off an assist by Eollo.

Ross added a goal with roughly four minutes left, and in the final minute, Eollo scored her third goal of the day. However, the Stags also scored three more times in the quarter.

Fairfield scored the next four goals, but sophomore defender Hannah Kozik closed the match strong with the final two scores of the game.

Rider’s struggles with draw control hampered their ability to match shot totals and compete for the victory, ending the matchup with the Broncs down, 18-9.

Ran out of steam

The Purple Eagles opened the April 4 faceoff with an early free position, but the Broncs survived the shot after a save from senior goalie Jamie Kubach. However, Niagara still struck first.

Eollo and Ross then scored late in the opening quarter to give Rider a 2-1 lead, but a Niagara goal with two seconds left brought a tie at two.

Following a shot off the Niagara goalie’s mask, junior attacker Maggie Hance collected the ball and scored.

A pattern began to emerge in the second quarter, as a Bronc score was answered with a Purple Eagle goal.

Another Hance goal and a pair from Eollo led the way for Rider, while a goal in the final 20 seconds from Niagara provided a 6-6 score heading into halftime.

Eollo’s early scoring kept the Broncs in a back-and-forth fight, where she expressed a positive attitude on the day.

“Personally, it’s a lot about confidence. If I’m feeling good that day, like once I get one, it’s easy to just keep doing what I need to do and just focusing,” Eollo said.

Starting in the third quarter, the pattern broke, with Niagara scoring first and freshman midfielder Madi Mooney providing the quick response.

A free position for Rider eventually set up a shot by the left post when Merklinger swung around for the goal.

Momentum began to swing into Niagara’s favor, as they rattled off four straight goals until a free-position score from Eollo limited the third quarter damage, as Rider was outshot 9-5.

In the fourth quarter, the Broncs fought back early when Kozik and Colleary found the net within the first three minutes for an 11-11 tie.

The Purple Eagles followed this early run, scoring four consecutive goals for the second time to take control of the game with Ross scoring late.

“I just want to have fun out there,” Eollo said. “I look around and I see my friends. It’s just great to be out there with this team and these girls and just working hard for each other.”

Eollo led the Broncs with four goals and added an assist to her final tally, carrying confidence throughout the match as team pride shined through.

Head Coach Paige Frye said, “They have so much pride in themselves and the product that they’re putting out onto the field that it just continues to elevate. They want it so bad and we’re gonna get it.” .

Rider won the shot battle in the final quarter by five, fighting valiantly from start to finish in the battle with Niagara, but ultimately fell short, 15-12.

The Broncs head back on the road to take on Quinnipiac University on April 8 at 2 p.m. and return to Ben Cohen Field on April 11 at 12 p.m. to face Sacred Heart University, looking to break their historic losing streak.