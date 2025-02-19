Learning commons come to Rider library

By Jay Roberson

Heeyoung Kim had a feeling she would be taking on more responsibilities at Rider, but she was surprised to be offered the dean of libraries position.

Since Kim was appointed to her new position, she has been using this transition time to spearhead new initiatives alongside Provost DonnaJean Fredeen and Assistant Director of the Academic Success Center Amy Atkinson.

“The vision of the learning commons is that we can provide all different student supports in one place,” said Kim.

Atkinson was asked to provide support for writing drop-ins and was looking forward to seeing how the ASC can continue to collaborate with the library.

“Anything that [the ASC] can do to collaborate with lots of different folks on campus, we’re happy to do it, always have been. That’s just our way of making sure, genuinely, that we meet students where they are, whatever that looks like,” said Atkinson.

As director of the Teaching and Learning Center, Kim has been looking for different ways to utilize her skillset in her new position and location.

“I do the education and technology training for the faculty members, so I hope at some point I figure out how to support student technology competency,” said Kim. “Faculty and administration, we always have discussions, like, how can we make sure that students understand using the correct tool, and in terms of AI, ethically using the tools.”

In the past, the ASC has offered writing and tutoring drop-in sessions at the library prior to the pandemic, according to Atkinson. On Feb. 14, the library had its first writing drop-in session for the semester in collaboration with the ASC.

“We’re hoping the tutors can make that gentle transition to get students to start to ask, and they could even talk to students about questions they might ask the reference librarian before they go and talk to them … will it go beyond February?” Atkinson said. “We’re hoping that it takes off, then we would offer it for the month of March, and just see how it goes from there.”

Kim emphasized the importance of making tutoring more accessible to students and the writing drop-ins are one of the first steps to figuring out what Rider’s learning commons will look like.

“I mean, support is available, but sometimes instead of sending emails and trying to go chat and then schedule the meeting, available support is very valuable and important for students. So I’m so glad to see the writing drop-in launch without any problem,” said Kim.

Atkinson is open to expanding ASC’s presence in the learning commons in the future.

“If [students] are in the library and they’re off in the quiet spaces, and they happen to walk by and see a sign that says ‘writing tutoring’ they might want to use it. Or it could be a possibility that content tutoring could take place over there,” said Atkinson.

Before Kim introduces more programs to the library, she is making sure she learns all she needs to know to support Rider librarians and the community.

“I need to be sitting in the position to get to know [the librarians] work and history first, and maybe after then, we can think about how we can support students. I hope to bring feedback from SGA and the student body and the faculty members and the staff members, but right now, getting to know [the librarians] and how to support them is my first priority.”