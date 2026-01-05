Losing streak reaches seven, Broncs 0-5 in MAAC

By Benjamin Shinault

The Broncs have brought the losing bug into 2026, as Rider women’s basketball has now lost seven straight games, and have also dug itself into a 0-5 hole in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play. On Jan. 1, the Broncs fell to Merrimack College, 72-54, and on Jan. 3, Rider came up short to Quinnipiac University, 68-56.

‘We just couldn’t make a shot’

For the first of the back-to-back home games, the Broncs welcomed in the Warriors of Merrimack College.

The first quarter for Rider was excellent, as they walked out of the first quarter with a 22-13 lead. The Broncs opened up action with four straight 3-pointers from freshman guard Aina Perez Mesquida, junior guards Aliya McIver and Deb Okechukwu, and graduate student forward, Kristina Ekofo.

Later on in the first quarter, sophomore center Kaylan Deveney splashed home a 3-pointer in her season debut to put the Broncs up 19-7.

Merrimack could not keep up with the Broncs in the first quarter and it saw themselves trailing to Rider, 22-13.

In the second quarter, the roles switched as Merrimack locked all windows and doors for the Broncs’ offense, allowing Rider only six points in the second quarter. The lone field goal makes came from Okechukwu, while McIver laced two free throw shots.

During the nightmare of a second quarter for the Broncs, the Warriors went on a 7-0 run and tied it going into halftime, 28-28. Also during the second quarter, Rider missed all of its nine 3-point attempts and only made two of its 14 field goal attempts.

To open the second half, Merrimack got out to a 31-28 lead after a layup and a free throw stroke, but the game was soon tied by Perez Mesquida’s second made 3-pointer of the game. After that, Merrimack went on another run, this time an 8-0 run, to get out to a 46-38 lead.

Perez Mesquida was the one to end the scoring drought for Rider with another 3-pointer. Soon after that, McIver would lace another 3-pointer to end the third quarter on a high note, closing the quarter down by seven, 48-41.

Both teams opened up the fourth quarter by taking trips to the free throw line. Okechukwu laced both her attempts to bring the score to 50-43.

Okechukwu led the Broncs in scoring with 14 points, but also reeled in a team-leading 11 rebounds.

But as the fourth quarter rolled along, the Broncs could not get a stop, as the Warriors put up a game-high 24 points in the final quarter, while the Broncs only put up 13 points.

Time expired and Rider fell to Merrimack for the first time in program history, 72-54.

“There are things to build on, but not enough good things to win the game,” Head Coach Jackie Hartzell said to Rider Athletics, “Deb did a good job rebounding the ball on the offensive and defensive end, and she’s always a good option for us.”

‘I’m pleased with our effort’

The Broncs had quite the opponent walk through the doors of Alumni Gym on Jan. 3 as the Quinnipiac University Bobcats, the second MAAC favorite, were set to face off against the Broncs.

The first quarter was a good one for Rider, as it ended tied at 15. The Broncs shot 50% from 3-point range and also made six of their 13 field goal attempts.

But in the second quarter, it was more controlled by the Bobcats, as they outscored Rider 18-10. Quinnipiac began to get away from Rider with trips to the free throw line and excellent field goal shooting as Quinnipiac went 7-14.

The Broncs luck from the 3-point line also took a hit in the second quarter as they went 0-4. The game heading into halftime was in favor of the Bobcats, 33-25.

Coming back onto the court for the second half, Rider played much better offensively, putting up 18 points in the third quarter. During the quarter, the Broncs came within three points of Quinnipiac after free throw shots from Okechukwu. As a whole, Rider made eight of its 12 free throw attempts during the quarter to help close the gap.

Toward the back end of the third, Quinnipiac stepped on the gas and finished the quarter with a nine point lead after a 3-pointer in the final seven seconds.

During the fourth quarter, Rider came within seven, but could not get the stops, and time ran out.

“We did a lot of good things on both ends of the floor, but they make you pay for any little breakdown on the defensive end. Overall, I’m pleased with our effort for 40 minutes,” Hartzell said to Rider Athletics.

Rider, now losers of five straight in the MAAC, and seven straight overall, will look to snap the losing skid and pick up its first win of 2026 against Siena on Jan. 8. Tip-off will be at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.