MAACness basketball is Hollywood bound

By Madison Lewis

Rider’s 2024 men’s and women’s basketball teams emerged from a smokey haze, walking along a red carpet as multi-colored lights engulfed the stage and Rider-branded shirts flew into the surrounding crowd.

On Sept. 27, the Office of Campus Life hosted the annual MAACness celebration to commemorate the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and the new basketball season. The theme was “MAACness Goes Hollywood,” and the event was held in the SRC Parking Lot.

At the front of the lot, students lined up patiently, waiting for bracelets that allowed them to grab free food from the trucks. Familiar food vendors surrounded the lot, including Mister Softee, Nomad Pizza, and Shaved Ice and Sweets, where students had to show their wristbands to gain access to the event.

While supplies lasted, students with wristbands grabbed mini backpacks and reusable water bottles adorned with the Rider logo.

Clubs and organizations such as the Transfer Student Association and the Student Government Association tabled to get name recognition and encourage potential members to join.

Alongside the food trucks were immense, inflatable games like basketball and “Connect Four” that students challenged friends to while waiting for the MAACness festivities.

There was a red carpet that led to a stage, which held the main event: the introduction of Rider’s basketball players and coaches.

Rider’s beloved mascot, “AJ The Bronc,” made an appearance wearing a tuxedo, dressed to impress for the upcoming start of basketball season.

The Rider cheerleaders and dance team performed choreographed routines to music played by the Rider Pep Band, preparing the guests for the show.

“Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes hyped up the crowd as the players lined up before walking out to their songs of choice. Bad Bunny, KendricK Lamar and other rap artists’ works emitted from the speakers.

When all players were introduced, the coaches announced the first games for each team.

The men’s team will start on Oct. 26 against Holy Family University, and the women’s team will start on Nov. 4 against Navy.

After the introductions and announcements concluded, the barriers between the crowd and the performers were torn down with vigor, and the Broncs in the audience were urged to make their way to a makeshift dance floor to do “The Wobble” alongside the cheer and dance teams.

In past years, MAACness was held in the Alumni Gym. However, according to senior business administration major Ella Osmers, the first open house of the semester was held in the gym where the event usually took place.

The rain was a hindrance for the performers, as the flips and tricks characteristic of the dance and cheer teams were not executed. Despite that, both clubs had coordinated dances and opportunities to show off their skills to the Broncs.

Sophomore arts and entertainment industry management major Alina Eusebio, who is a new member of the dance team, said that they had been practicing their routine to “A Milli” by Lil Wayne for two weeks in preparation for the event.

“MAACess is a great opportunity for [the] dance team so everybody got to see our faces and we were introduced to … the basketball teams as well as [the] band and [the] cheer [team].”

After the “Cha Cha Slide,” the students gained confidence, dancing to the “Electric Slide,” the “Macarena” and other well-known dances until the Hollywood-themed dream ended.