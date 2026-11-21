By Samantha Clark

The Rider Broncs hosted the United States Naval Academy on Nov. 21, where they finished with a 69-66 win, their first win over an out-of-conference Division I opponent in two years.

Coming out hot

After an early 3-0 lead from the Midshipmen, graduate student guard Bryce Baker swished a layup, followed by a 3-pointer from junior guard Ty Bevins to take the 5-3 advantage.

Over his defender, sophomore forward Rich Brisco laid it up and in for another quick two, and after another 3-pointer, this time from Baker, the Broncs were on a 10-1 run.

Senior guard Khalil Farmer fought through the paint for the layup, with senior guard Mark Butler doing the same a minute and a half later, bringing Rider up 14-6 after the first five minutes of play.

Going nine for their first 10 in field goal attempts, Brisco cashed in another layup, and after Farmer’s jump shot rattled in for another two, Butler swished a 3-pointer from just beyond the arc.

Rider went scoreless for the next five minutes, allowing Navy to diminish the deficit and take a 5-point lead, until Farmer hit a jump shot to break the spell.

Junior forward Horace Simmons Jr. picked up the defensive rebound, and after drawing the foul, added two quick points from the line to the board, making it a one-possession game.

To beat the shot clock, Baker splashed a corner 3-pointer and restored the tie-game score at 29-29 in the final minute of the first half.

“We didn’t want to look back on previous mistakes,” Baker said. “We were just taking it play by play, trusting that coach was gonna make the right call.”

Brisco broke the lock with a dunk, and with two seconds on the clock, Butler fought for the layup, sending the Broncs into halftime up, 33-31.

Back-and-forth board

The Broncs entered second half of play with two shots at the line from Farmer, who cashed in a deep two a minute later to extend the lead to five.

Navy consistently found its way to the net, tying it up at 37, but a defensive rebound from Butler opened doors for Bevins, who drove for the layup and the lead.

Rider went scoreless for the next three minutes, with Bevins squashing the streak on a layup, and after an offensive rebound from sophomore forward Segun Ezekiel Obe, Baker swished a behind-the-head layup for a two-point game.

After a series of successful shots, including multiple 3-pointers from Baker and another Brisco dunk, the score was, once again, in the Broncs’ favor.

Another 3-pointer from Baker continued to extend the lead in the final five minutes of the game, holding Navy scoreless for over two minutes.

With an assist from Butler, Bevins flew to the net for the alley-oop, putting Rider up by five and the Canastra Hammer Arena into a standing ovation.

Rider went unsuccessful over the next minute, allowing the Midshipmen to close the gap to two points, but after a Bevins’ 3-pointer in the final 60 seconds, the Broncs beat Navy, 69-66.

“Kudos to these guys, they deserve it,” Head Coach Kevin Baggett said. “They put the work in, we’ve been grinding.”

The Broncs will begin their six-game road stretch on Nov. 24 when they face the Loyola University Greyhounds at 7 p.m.