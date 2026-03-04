Former Rider investigator named new Title IX director

By Grace Bertrand

Ken Koenig was appointed as Rider’s new Title IX coordinator and director of Title IX and Equal Opportunity Compliance amid current concerns about the office’s response to a recent on-campus sexual assault case.

Rider’s Title IX Office is federally required under the Title IX legislation to properly investigate sexual harassment or assault on campuses. Over the years, many students have brought up concerns about sexual assaults not being investigated properly.

Coming into the position as a former university investigator for Title IX and the Anti-Harassment and Non-Discrimination Policy, Koenig said he can bring a better understanding of the weight of the investigative process for Title IX cases.

“When I talk to people, there’s no bias on my end,” Koenig said. “We want that independence because you want somebody not to be biased when they go into [the case] and have a clear mind and look at something objectively.”

A sexual assault was reported to Lawrence Police on Jan. 1 and communicated to Rider on Feb. 2. After a campuswide notification was sent to the university on Feb. 12, no additional communication on the incident was given by the administration or Public Safety.

According to Koenig, an initial assessment is in place to evaluate the circumstances of the incident and determine whether a formal investigation is needed. As of Feb. 26, a formal investigation has not been initiated, Koenig said.

In a formal investigation, the university investigators are prompted to take over the case as independent and neutral parties, Koenig said. While no formal investigation with the university is in place, Rider is currently relying on the Lawrence Police’s criminal investigation.

“I do have the initial assessment that I’m pursuing right now, and whether that moves on to a formal investigation, we shall see shortly,” Koenig said.

Speaking to the administration’s silence on the matter, Koenig explained that Title IX’s priority is handling the cases with care rather than always informing the student body, if there is no imminent threat.

“I want to protect the student body, but I also want to protect the confidentiality of the reporting parties,” Koenig continued. “I have extensive experience dealing with crime victims and I just want to make sure that in some of these cases, we’re protecting everybody involved.”

Another appointment

Koenig’s appointment comes after former Title IX Coordinator Ryan McKinney left Rider over winter recess. The Title IX Office has undergone several leadership changes over the years, with more than three different coordinators hired within the last four years.

With frequent changes in leadership, students raised concerns for their cases not being fully investigated, according to a November 2022 article from The Rider News. Some of the victims of sexual harassment in previous years alleged to The Rider News reporter that the university never even interviewed them.

Koenig said, “The inconsistency of somebody coming in [and leaving] is difficult. But I think that’s where I can excel in this position … I certainly knew a lot of the background of some of the investigations that were conducted here and I think that’s where I can make a really big leap.”

His entrance into the job was announced in a universitywide email from Dean of Students Christine Mehlhorn on Feb. 25.

Mehlhorn told The Rider News that Koenig’s “strong working relationship” with investigators and campus partners will allow him to thoughtfully navigate the complex cases that arise.

“That continuity matters. It allows us to maintain consistency in how reports are reviewed, how investigations are conducted and how we support students throughout the process,” Mehlhorn said.

Koenig’s top priority as he comes into the position is to make sure students are informed about Rider’s Title IX and Anti-Harassment and Non-Discrimination Policy. His hope is that the campus community will feel comfortable coming to the Title IX Office, whether or not they were involved in an incident that calls for Title IX intervention.

“For some students, it may be their first experience with anything that’s harassment related or touches on Title IX and they may not know,” Koenig said. “I want them to feel comfortable and confident that our job here in Title IX is for them.”