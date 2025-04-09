Nine Broncs pounce on transfer portal in offseason

By Kadie DiGiuseppe

In the 2024-25 season, Rider men’s and women’s basketball welcomed eight transfers to Lawrenceville through the transfer portal. Now, in the middle of their offseasons, nine total athletes from the teams entered the transfer portal after both teams continued Rider’s 21-year streak of not playing in the NCAA Tournament.

‘Absolutely love Rider’

Men’s basketball finished its season with a 14-19 overall record and a 9-11 conference record under Head Coach Kevin Baggett in his 13th season. Before the season, Baggett and his recruitment team welcomed six transfers but during the offseason, seven players have announced they will be transferring.

Senior forward Tank Byard confirmed he had entered the portal through social media. Byard’s impact on the court may have not shown on the stat sheet but his impact arguably provided the Broncs with two of those nine conference wins, with his clutch free throws at Niagara on Jan. 12 and his buzzer-beating, game-winner against Siena on Feb. 8.

Before coming to Lawrenceville, the Atlantic City native spent his 2023-24 season at Alcorn State. Byard expressed that when looking to leave Alcorn, Rider was the first school that he toured and ended up committing two days after the visit. For his freshman and sophomore season, Byard spent his time playing junior college basketball.

Byard also expressed that entering the portal again brought up some old emotions, except it was a little different this time: “The most [difficult part]would be leaving here because I felt that I had a strong connection with the coaches and especially the team.”

The senior explained that he has suffered shoulder problems almost the entire time he has been in college. He believes that he will have to approach this time in the portal “differently” because of that.

“I feel like I got the experience that I needed from playing here,” continued Byard. He also explained that this was the first school where his mother could attend his games, which was a special thing for him.

However, he is staying focused on on-the-court things: “I feel like I could have contributed more and had a bigger role on the team so I feel like I can find that in a different program. Nothing wrong with Rider at all. Absolutely love Rider.”

Graduate student forward Tariq Ingraham also confirmed he would be transferring for his last year of eligibility on social media after spending three years playing in every game for the Broncs. In the 2024-25 season, Ingraham averaged under 11 points per game, finished second on the team in scoring and 11th in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in field goal percentage.

The Philadelphia native played his first three seasons at Wake Forest but suffered injuries during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, giving him years of eligibility.

“This was not an easy decision but I am excited to see what the future holds,” said Ingraham in his social media post.

Sophomore guard Ruben Rodriguez also confirmed he would be entering the transfer portal in a social media post on March 24. The on-and-off starter for the 2024-25 season spent his first two years at Rider, making this the first time he will be in the portal. Rodriguez started the season slow for the Broncs but picked things up near the end of the regular season, averaging 6.4 points in the final 10 games.

Graphic by Destiny Pagan/The Rider News, Photos by Josiah Thomas/The Rider News

Younger Broncs

The Reading, Pennsylvania, native helped secure Rider’s win over Iona on Feb. 14 with a lead-changing layup and free throw, putting the Broncs ahead in the final seconds of the game that ended 74-71.

Rodriguez explained that during his time at Rider, he grew “both as a player and as a person,” in his social media post. “I’m truly grateful for the lessons I’ve learned during my time here,” he added.

Forward Ife West-Ingram is another sophomore entering the portal for the first time, which was confirmed in a social media post on March 24. West Ingram started in seven games this season including Rider’s third win of the season against Navy on Nov. 12 where he rallied a season high of 14 points to help the Broncs win 90-79.

Another Philadelphia native, West-Ingram was injured for most of the Broncs’ January games, but still finished four games in double figures.

“I was just thinking about my future. I’m still young. I’m just trying to go get a bigger role and be on the floor for more consistent minutes,” said West-Ingram.

Junior forward Tyriek Weeks entered the portal after spending his last two seasons playing alongside his older brother, Weeks Jr. Before Rider, Weeks spent his freshman season at Miami Dade College. In the 2024-25 season, the forward from Warwick, Rhode Island scored his season high seven points in Rider’s 57-53 win over Bucknell on Nov. 23. With being here for two seasons, Weeks explained that he thinks he just needs a change of scenery.

“I want to be closer to home. My younger brother is really starting to develop and I want to be there for him,” said Weeks.

He also said Baggett did not want him to leave at first but would help in the process: “He gave me the opportunity to play with my brother so I’m grateful for that,” said Weeks.

Weeks also said, in a perfect world, he would like to get more time on the court to “showcase his skills,” which he believes he can get at another university.

Junior center Alaaeddine Boutayeb confirmed on social media that he would be transferring to his fourth school on March 28. Boutayeb came to the United States from Morocco to play college basketball in 2022 and has played for Miami Dade College, Florida State and Arkansas State. Boutayeb finished the Broncs’ loss to UCLA with a season high 14 points.

“I look forward to what God has planned for me. Thank you, it’s been real,” said Boutayeb in his confirmation post to social media.

Junior guard Jack McFadden came to Rider in 2022 for his freshman season and has since been with the Broncs. McFadden confirmed he would also enter the portal through social media after he played in four games during the 2024-25 season.

Women’s team

Rider women’s basketball finished its season with a 7-22 overall record and a 5-15 conference record under Head Coach Lynn Milligan for the 18th season. Before the season, Milligan and her recruitment team welcomed six transfers but during the offseason, two players announced they will be transferring.

Senior guard Mariona Cos Morales came to the United States from Spain last season to play for Milligan. She confirmed on her Instagram story that after those two seasons, she would be entering the portal. Cos-Morales started in every game for the Broncs during her senior season including accumulating a season high of 14 points which also tied her career high in Rider’s first win of the season over Long Island University on Nov. 12.

Freshman guard Jocelyn Chavez is the only freshman from the men’s or women’s team that has confirmed they would enter the transfer portal. Chavez said she would enter the portal in a social media post on March 19 after the women’s team missed the MAAC tournament for the first time in program history.

Coming from Arizona, she was a regular use for Milligan off the bench, including reaching her career high of nine points twice against Boston University and Mount Saint Mary’s.

“Rider has been a special place that shaped me in so many ways,” said Chavez in her post.

Effects of the portal

Almost 2,000 Division I college basketball players entered the transfer portal in 2024, according to 247 sports. Since NIL; name, image and likeness; was introduced to college athletes in June 2021, the transfer portal has heavily affected teams on the way they do their recruiting for each season. This means that no matter the graduation year of an athlete, they may transfer at their own leisure.

Rider installed MOGL as the university’s “NIL solution” in June 2023, according to Rider Athletics. Since the 2021 ruling was put into effect to allow college athletes to go where they would like, regardless of the school location, many athletes do not feel they are tied down to a university on decision day.