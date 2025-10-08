Nine goals in two games, Broncs win four straight

By Kadie DiGiuseppe and Emma Geremia-Hartigan

From a five game losing streak to winning four straight, Rider field hockey’s 2025 season has been a rollercoaster of a season. Over the weekend, the Broncs took down Mercyhurst University 5-1 and La Salle University 4-3 in overtime.

Offensive masterclass in Erie

After its homestand, Rider picked up its third consecutive Northeastern Conference win on Oct. 3 over the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Broncs connected on offense to start the game and senior forward Semra Said gained the first goal four minutes into the game off an assist from sophomore midfielder Anna Finn.

Rider limited Mercyhurst’s shots to only one in the first quarter while taking two more shots before the next goal was scored.

Senior forward Valeria Perales gave the Broncs a 2-0 advantage shortly after the second quarter had started.

The Mercyhurst defense was able to lockdown and block six more of Rider’s shots before halftime.

Sophomore forward Amanda Walker added onto the score a minute into the third quarter, scoring her first goal of the season.

Three minutes later, the sophomore class was not done showing off their offensive talents, as Finn scored Rider’s fourth goal of the game, assisted by junior midfielder Ang Borisow.

Perales got in on the action once again off the feed by junior forward Emma Bonshak in the third quarter and obtained the Broncs fifth goal of the game, marking their highest total of goals scored in a single game this season.

With the goal marking her sixth of the season, Perales was crowned the title of highest scorer on the team.

For the rest of the quarter, Rider’s four shots taken were all unsuccessful but they did not stop fighting in the last 15 minutes.

The Broncs attempted seven more shots in the fourth quarter and allowed the Lakers a shot with less than two minutes left.

Rider took a new season high for goals, with 28 shots during the game while Mercyhurst only took six. Said led the team in shots with seven, while Finn and Borisow combined for nine.

Starting sophomore goalie Jade Regnart had three saves and junior defender Sarah Fitzpatrick had one save.

Four-straight victories

Rider field hockey pulled off a gritty 4-3 win over La Salle on Oct. 5 in Philadelphia, improving to a 5–5 record on the season. It took four overtime periods to settle the score, but the Broncs dug deep and found a way to close it out.

La Salle opened the scoring just under 10 minutes in, but Rider answered right back when senior defender Megan Normile buried a penalty stroke to tie things at 1–1.

The Explorers went ahead late in the first, only for Said to even it up in the second quarter, making it 2–2 at halftime.

“A goal of mine for that game was to go all the way through the baseline, and in that moment, this goal came into my head, and I just kept going and was rewarded at the end of it. My mindset basically was ‘be confident, keep going,” said Said.

La Salle struck first after the break with a goal in the third, but Rider did not panic. Perales scored her first of the day in the 50th minute to tie it once again, setting the stage for a tense finish.

After a scoreless stretch through multiple overtimes, Perales came through again in the 74th minute, putting away the game-winner and sealing the Broncs’ 4–3 victory.

With Perales’ heroics, she was named the NEC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

The game was not just about scoring. Cards played a big role, with both teams racking up multiple calls that forced adjustments. Head Coach Gina Carey-Smith was proud of how her team stayed steady despite the whistles.

“We believe the team handled the cards in a mature manner,” Carey-Smith said. “The most important thing is not to react to the cards. I will say, the officials were very fair with the cards and both teams were getting them.”

In the end, Rider’s ability to stick to their plan made the difference.

“The biggest lesson we will take from this game is, when we follow the game plan great results happen,” Carey-Smith said. “Also, believing in ourselves and each other makes a big difference.”

The Broncs will face off Saint Francis University at home on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.