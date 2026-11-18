By Brannagh Rattigan



Rider’s Model United Nations team took home the highest overall team award, the Outstanding Delegation Award, while representing the Republic of Panama, as well as two individual awards in the Washington D.C. conference on Nov. 6-8.

The team was directed by junior political science major John Stollsteimer as the D.C. head delegate and team lead, senior political science major Nick Smith as head delegate and senior psychology major Adrienne Bishop as team lead.

There were seven other team members, including Zack Leshner, a junior political science major and recipient of the individual award, and two members still in the tryout process, sophomore criminal justice major Alyssa Reidwig and freshman political science major Keia Smith.

Barbara Franz, the adviser for Model UN, shared that the club is essentially a simulation game where students create a team to act as different countries, as well as different committees while “playing” United Nations.

Franz and the leadership team of Model UN agreed that the D.C. conference is typically treated as a practice run for the larger-scaled conference in New York held in the spring semester.

“A smaller group went to D.C. and they represented Panama. I just said go, try, so that you’re not rusty. Bring some newbies to have a try and see how it goes, and they did exceptionally well,” Franz said.

To prepare for the conference, Stollsteimer took the reins as head delegate and guided the team, as they were going through tough changes.

“Going into D.C. having a little bit of turmoil with team changes, it was a little bit stressful. … But my confidence grew just after an hour being there, and I knew that we had the potential to do it. I’m so proud of everyone, they made sure they gave it their all, and we left with the award that we deserved,” Stollsteimer said.

To that point, Nick stressed the efficiency of the team, given that new members were still in the process of trying out and learning the ropes.

“Prepation was weird for the D.C. conference because we had two people on our team who are actively trying, [Riedwig] and Keia. Their first conference experience was very hands-off from us, and their preparation, especially Keia’s, was done a week before,” Nick said.

For Bishop, a member of the team’s security council, planning looked a little different.

“For this committee, the security council, there were actually a lot of new mechanics and procedures that we had to learn for it. So not only were we keeping ourselves refreshed on New York procedure, we also had to learn two new different styles of documents we had to prepare, because the security council gets two extra,” Bishop said.

Stollsteimer additionally shared that the team spent the summer and early months of the fall semester working on their position papers and formulating ideas for the committees, covering pressing topics like Panama’s stance on artificial intelligence, refugees and the current situation in Gaza.

The team’s hard work paid off, as they received the Outstanding Delegation Award, which Franz shared that very few teams receive. This places them in the top six best-performing teams at the conference out of the 81 attending schools.

“It’s kind of become our standard of this is where we expect y’all to be, and that standard is in the top seven schools. I’m very proud of us, but I think this is exactly where I expected this to be,” Nick said.

The last time Rider’s Model UN team went out to compete in D.C. was in 2018, representing Kuwait. While there, the team received honorable mentions, which is a third-tier award. Bishop shared that being able to return to D.C. and receive a top-tier award allowed them to avenge the circumstances of the last D.C. conference, and represent a high level of operation.

Franz expressed that the team is highly dedicated, driven and engaged, which she attributed their success to. She additionally mentioned that this young team, consisting mostly of freshmen, has a high capability to learn, grow and carry on the torch for graduating members.

Bishop, as well as Leshner, were both recipients of the Outstanding Delegate in Committee award, which is voted on by the body of participants at the conference. Both being on the security council, the two team members dealt with the crisis portion of the conference, where Bishop believes they stood out most.

“Within the crisis, we both immediately got to work. I think that’s where we both really shined,” Bishop said. “I think I almost threw [Leshner] out of his chair when we found out we won.”

Model UN as a whole is an opportunity to succeed, as the teams develop an advanced skillset to guide them through not only conferences, but also in aiding their understanding of different niche topics in modern society.

“There are lots of skills involved in this that are pretty difficult to get, but once the students have them, they are lifelong. They can use them for their entire lives,” Franz said.

With the team’s high success rate and history of awards, Nick said, “How consistently we perform well is like a gold star on your resume. We stand out because we are some of the best.”

The entire leadership team agreed that Model UN is a critical experiential learning opportunity at Rider and should not be undermined.

Stollsteimer said, “Model UN is the definition of experiential learning. There is no more tangible experience you can have than after a five-day-long conference in New York, sitting in the United Nations General Assembly room in Lower Manhattan, and standing up and being recognized for the work that you’ve put four straight months into.”

Nick and Bishop shared a similar sentiment, highlighting the impact Model UN has had on their public speaking, writing and research skills, as well as improving their understanding of what they want for their futures.

For anyone interested in Model UN, Franz and the leadership team all emphasized how important it is just to try, no matter your major.

“Whether you make the team or not, it shows you have courage,” Nick said.

Stollsteimer said, “There’s no harm in dropping if it’s not for you. Just try.”

“If you don’t think you’ll make it, do it anyway. If you’re right, come back, do it again and push through that wall telling you that you’re not good enough,” Bishop said.

Franz said, “The Model UN [team] is sort of seen by many people who go through it as one of the key experiences at Rider. There’s a group of people that do not know eachother and they have to go through fire and hell and stress and torture together, and then at the end, they come out as different people, but also as a different group.”