By Cal Sutton



Over the past year and a half, email-based phishing attacks and scams have been on the rise, according to Rider’s Chief Information Officer, Ben Adams.

These scam emails tend to include a link to click or an email to reach out to. Clicking on links that make individuals log into their Google account can compromise your passwords and account security.

Over the past year and a half, Rider’s Helpdesk, the Director of Career Development & Success Karl Craft and Moe Rahman, the university’s former chief information officer, have released universitywide emails, which shared the threats within these phishing emails.

Following these attempts, the Office of Information Technology has added a label of “[EXT]” to emails sent from non-Rider-affiliated addresses. While external emails are labeled as being from non-Rider sources, some of the phishing attempts come from infiltrated Rider emails, usually through software such as SharePoint, which the university does not utilize for information and file sharing.

Adams urges students to report emails that are from external sources sharing far-fetched job offers or giveaways of typically expensive items to Rider’s Helpdesk.

The university can only find out about these phishing attacks when students report the emails, since OIT does not actively monitor email accounts associated with Rider. Though, using the statistics of emails that have been reported, Adams said there is a baseline of four phishing emails a week and, even in extreme cases that they have seen, four different phishing emails in a single day.

In university settings, especially, scam and phishing emails are becoming increasingly common, due to a variety of factors that can breach security.

According to a 2026 study published in the Journal of Advanced Computer Knowledge and Algorithms, “University networks show structural and human vulnerabilities that increase exposure to phishing. Universities operate open campuses, have many internet-facing services, allow Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) policies, and often integrate third-party tools for teaching and research.”

Jay Luo, an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science and Mathematics, has seen an uptick in phishing emails at the university, but also noted that phishing emails have “been a problem.”

Since Luo started at Rider seven years ago, he has been a witness of email scams coming through Rider’s inboxes and has also been forced to slow down when seeing a new email, which had links or files because they can trick people, especially if they use addresses that are replicas of Rider emails.

“When you click on an email, if you see anything you are not familiar with, be very careful,” Luo said. “Always act slowly. Don’t just, in a rush, do everything. Almost all of the cyberattacks want to create an [emergency] situation.”

Luo said that when emails say to “act fast” to any degree, to actually be patient and act slowly. This is especially important because the only time that a member of the Rider community would need to sign into their account would be via secure communication through OIT.

Adams and Luo both said artificial intelligence was a large factor in why problems with phishing emails have risen in recent years.

“It’s a combination of more sophisticated use of AI by the phishing people and people not having strong enough passwords,” Adams said.

Adams shared some tips for keeping your account secure: always have multi-factor authentication enabled for any and all Gmail accounts. Do not reuse passwords across multiple websites. Do not click unfamiliar links in emails.

Long, complicated passwords are also more secure than strings of random numbers and letters, as well. Adams said song lyrics or movie titles are great go-tos.

“For example, ‘StarTrekTheNextGeneration’ is a much stronger password than eight or nine random letters or numbers that I won’t necessarily remember,” Adams said. “If I can’t remember it, then I’m going to be writing it down or somehow making it available somewhere else.”

Even though phishing emails are increasing, there are many ways to avoid becoming a victim of the attacks and to maintain the security of the community’s Rider-affiliated Gmail accounts.

Report any suspected phishing emails to OIT by forwarding them to helpdesk@rider.edu or opening a support ticket.