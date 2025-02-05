Public Safety Director resigns

By Jake Tiger

After six years at the university, Rider Public Safety Director James Waldon resigned effective Jan. 31, taking a new position elsewhere, a universitywide email announced Jan. 27, the first day of the spring semester.

Waldon could not be reached for comment following his resignation.

Mike Reca, who oversees Public Safety as Rider’s vice president of university operations, said, “I was [surprised] a little bit, but at this point in my career, nothing really surprises me anymore. I understand. Everyone has to look out for their own family and their own situation, so I get it.”

Reca was unable to share when Waldon submitted his resignation and where his new position is.

“I appreciate the time he put into managing all of [Public Safety’s] processes and situations,” said Reca, who began overseeing Public Safety in 2023.

With Waldon’s departure, Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock assumed the role of interim director of Public Safety on Feb. 3, the email said.

Babcock referred interview requests made by The Rider News to Reca.

“He worked his way up the ranks and he’s a Rider guy, so he was the logical choice,” Reca said.

Babcock first came to Rider in September 2012 as a sergeant before being promoted to captain in 2020. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in law and justice from Rider in 2020, according to the email.

Reca did not offer a timeline on the search for a new, permanent replacement for Waldon.

“I don’t want to rush it. We all feel very comfortable with Matt, and I think the campus does as well because a lot of people know him,” Reca said. “We’re going to take out time. Let’s give Matt a chance and see what happens.”

Rider will update the community when a long-term plan for the position is finalized, according to the email.