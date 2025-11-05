Universitywide emails announce new initiatives

By Cal Sutton and Caroline Haviland

Rider President John Loyack detailed multiple initiatives to strengthen the university’s support for students in a Nov. 4 universitywide email, following the announcement of a new plan to preserve Rider’s finances in an Oct. 31 universitywide email.

Among these initiatives was the recently launched Presidential Hope Fund, an expansion of Rider’s admissions staff to more geographical regions and a newly appointed Retention Task Force, with the hopes of boosting spring enrollment.

An integration of the Counseling Center and Health Center into a comprehensive Wellness Center in the Vona Center was also listed, along with a chaplaincy program and an Interfaith Advisory Council, to help students connect with their spirituality.

The email stated, “Together, these initiatives represent a comprehensive, forward-looking effort to enhance every dimension of the Rider experience, from the moment students arrive on campus to the day they graduate and beyond.”

University officials did not announce any faculty or staff layoffs by Oct. 31, the deadline for Rider to make that decision, and instead presented the March to Sustainability plan in the Oct. 31 email, without naming any public details.

The email read, “The Board of Trustees met to discuss the University’s financial situation and restructuring steps it might take to improve the financial health of Rider, meet its fiduciary duties and establish a new foundation for a strong Rider … The Board has unanimously approved the March to Sustainability plan that was presented.”

The March to Sustainability is a plan with hopes of improving Rider’s financial stability and growing the university’s finances. Vice President of External Affairs Kristine Brown did not respond to multiple requests for comment or provide The Rider News with a requested copy of the March to Sustainability outline.

Loyack also declined to elaborate on the new plan announced in his Oct. 31 universitywide email, saying there is nothing further to add beyond the communication.

The university has also avoided faculty layoffs in 2023 and 2024, making 2022 the last year in which professors layoffs were pursued.

The AAUP released an update in a facultywide email on Oct. 31, minutes after The Office of the President sent out their email disclosing the university’s new financial sustainability plan.

The faculty union’s email contained their view on the financial situation at Rider, while also outlining their expectations of Loyack.

According to the Oct. 31 email, Rider’s AAUP chapter expects “radical transparency … about the University’s financial situation. … [and] an understanding that we will not agree to any restructuring plan where the consequences of the previous administration’s financial mismanagement are born primarily by the faculty.”

The Rider News reached out to Rider’s AAUP chapter President Maria Villalobos-Buehner, and in a Nov. 3 email she stated, “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to comment on this topic right now.”

In his Oct. 31 email, Loyack announced that he had invited the leadership of the AAUP and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees to further discuss the options available.

Loyack wrote, “We continue to evaluate options and appreciate union leaderships’ engaging in these continued discussions. We will do our best to keep you informed as those unfold.”