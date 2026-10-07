Remembering Alain Brutus, ’25, a light on and off the stage

By Samantha Clark



Some people leave a mark on a place, others leave a mark on the people in it. Alain Brutus was one of those people to impact those who surrounded him.

A graduate from Rider’s BFA program in 2025, Alain was a performer in every sense of the word. According to friends, peers and faculty alike, he had the raw ability to warm every room, whether he was commanding a stage or filling a space with his laughter and light.

“Alain was not only incredibly talented, but also a gem of a human. He was kind, supportive and always ready to laugh. … He was a bright light in our community,” Sean McCarther, professor and chair of the Department of Performing Arts, said.

On stage, Alain was a force to be reckoned with. Upon graduation, he was cast in Broadway’s production of “Aladdin” as a member of the ensemble and an understudy for the title role. This great feat was a true testament to his raw talent seen on stages, as he stepped into the world he had spent years working towards.

It was not those moments, though, that made Alain shine so bright. It was not the applause or the accolades, but the small moments in between, when Alain was simply there; sitting beside others, making them laugh, checking in.

“He made a genuine connection and friendship with every person he met. He had a way of making you feel valued, seen and important,” an alum said. “He was only at Rider for two-and-a-half years, yet, somehow, it feels like everyone who knew him had not just an awesome interaction with him, but a genuine friendship.”

That is what makes remembering those lost so important. Life is not measured only by accomplishments, achievements or by the stages someone stood on. It is held strong and steady by the people who were changed from simply knowing them.

Anyone who had the great opportunity of watching Alain perform could say that his talent was undeniable, but talent was only a small part of what made him so special.

Theater was where Alain shined, but not the only place he left his mark.

Somewhere among the moments before the curtain rose and after it fell, Alain became more than a performer; he made an impact on people’s lives.

There is no easy way to say goodbye to someone who was lost too soon.

With more songs to sing, more stages to brighten and more dreams to chase, Alain’s story does not end with the final bow.

His light will continue to shine through every classmate who sat next to him, every performer who shared the stage with him and every person who had the wonderful privilege of being warmed by his joy.

A friend and alum said, “I will miss him more than I’ll ever be able to put into words. But I hope to honor him by walking through this life with a little more authenticity, a little less judgment, and a lot more laughter and light — the way Alain did.”

Rider’s Counseling Center offers free resources for students, faculty and staff in Zoerner House near the south entrance of campus. Walk-in appointments are available, offering mental health support through the Healthy Broncs Portal. Contact the Center at counseling@rider.edu or 609-896-5157.