Rider closes out 2025 campaign with shutout victory

By Liliana R. Basile and David Valdes

Rider women’s soccer went out and won their last game of the season on Oct. 29 against Marist University 1-0 on home field.

The Marist Red Foxes came into the match with a better record than the Broncs, and they made that known by setting the tempo early on and gaining a corner kick.

Promptly after, Marist won a free kick off a foul by Rider.

The kick sailed above freshman goalkeeper Ashley Moore’s outstretched hand and bounced off the top of the crossbar, almost sneaking into the net.

The Broncs kept applying high pressure to the Marist backline and making runs down the line and through the middle.

Sophomore forward Valgerður Sigurjónsdóttir controlled a lot of the ball in midfield and spread it out along the wings.

The Broncs ended the first half off a clinic save by Moore, one of her six of the game.

Before going into the second half, Rider had two shots, three saves and four fouls, but were not able to get any corner kicks.

After the half, junior forward Noa Menzing sent in a cross from the right side, where it deflected off the Marist goalie’s hands and fell right to sophomore forward Tess Ferrie’s feet, leading to her scoring off a direct shot right in front of the goal.

The goal was Ferrie’s third of the season.

“Throughout this whole season, we haven’t had the best outcomes and we’ve always stayed positive,” said Ferrie. “We’ve always done everything for the Rider badge, and we did everything with pride, and I think this last game, we really played for our seniors that are leaving.”

Marist tried to get it together for the remainder of the second half, but the Broncs’ defense held strong and did not allow them to score, ending the season with a 1-0 home win.

“It’s been a really tough season with missing players, injuries and a lot of adversity,” Head Coach Drayson Hounsome said. “I am just really happy for them to finish the season with a shutout win at home, something we didn’t do last year and can potentially catapult us forward next year.”

In the last game of the women’s soccer 2025 season, they had a total of four shots, six saves, were able to get two corner kicks and ended up with 12 fouls.