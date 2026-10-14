Rider comes up short on the road, swept in Connecticut stretch

By Lindsay Scarola and Jon Coiro

Rider volleyball was unable to escape Connecticut with a victory, suffering a 3-2 marathon loss to Sacred Heart University and a 3-0 drop to Fairfield University.

Marathon match

Out of the gate on Oct. 9, the Pioneers held the upper hand in set one with three service aces, highlighting a 5-0 run that gave them a 10-3 advantage.

The Broncs briefly pulled to within four on an attack error under the serve of senior setter Makenna Mason, but the Pioneers followed up by going six-for-eight.

Rider kept pace with back-and-forth play until three Sacred Heart kills inside the last four serves secured themselves the opening set, 25-14.

A couple of early kills by junior outside hitter Aubrey Baker gave the Broncs an improved start in set two before quick responses from the Pioneers for the tie, plus gritty action to follow.

When the set was tied at 16, Rider showed what they were made of with a 4-0 and 3-0 run to truly gain separation.

Senior right-side hitter Anja Kelly earned the final kill to cap off a 25-20 set-two win in favor of the Broncs, pleasing Head Coach Jeff Rotondo.

“We know we have grit and can deal with adversity,” Rotondo said. “I am hoping we are learning that this can’t be circumstantial, as [teams] will make you pay quickly if energy and grit are low.”

Rider maintained a 10-6 lead in set three before heavy runs were exchanged by both sides, with the Pioneers working a 7-0 span, before Rider put up six-straight points of their own, featuring back-to-back kills by Kelly.

With the Broncs up 23-20, a Sacred Heart kill and consecutive attack errors squared up the set.

Late heroics sided with Rider on a clutch kill by senior outside hitter Rylah Robinson for the lead and an attack error secured a 25-23 win in set three.

“There are times to be strategic, but I know I can swing hard with the help of my teammates to call open spots and use my vision on the court,” said Robinson. “[Rotondo] talks about our individual superpower and he always says mine is vision and aggression, so I go into every matchup thinking I am 6 foot 4 inches and no one can take my confidence.”

With Sacred Heart backed up against the wall to begin set four, history was repeated from the set opener on another wide run for an early cushion.

Rider trailed 14-9, with multiple one-point swings, until the Pioneers broke the chains for their second 5-0 run of the set and, eventually, a 25-17 win to force a winner-takes-all set five.

In said final set, Sacred Heart kept up their quick-jolt offense, going up 9-3 to put Rider in trouble.

The Broncs held a brief run that saw kills by Robinson and freshman middle blocker Tori Bonacci.

It would be the Pioneers taking momentum back in their favor, going five of the next six points to seal the deal, with 15-7 being the end result in set five.

Rhythm off beat

In the opening set on Oct. 10, Rider held a 9-8 lead, until the Stags took over with a 6-0 run.

The Broncs were consistently behind by five and needed a change of pace to build momentum.

Down 19-14, Rider pulled within one after scoring four-straight with two kills by Robinson.

The Stags bounced back to regain control of the set. Trailing 24-21, the Broncs fought off set points to pull within one again.

However, Fairfield had the final kill, taking the opening set, 25-23.

Rider maintained a 7-5 lead in the second set, thanks to strong serve-pass defense in a tight battle.

Despite this, the Stags gained momentum for a 10-1 run, widening the gap between the two sides.

Rider tried to battle back late but Fairfield was too far ahead in the second set.

In the third, the Stags jumped out to a fast 7-1 lead taking advantage of a struggling Broncs team.

“Serving has been weak at times, making it way too easy for other teams to generate offense,” said Rotondo. “Conversely, we are getting opportunities and either getting dug or making an error.”

In an attempt to close the gap, Rider was unable to make a run, falling in the set and in the match.

After an 0-2 weekend on the road, Robinson touched base on how she and her team look to regroup on home soil.

“Winning both [home] matchups showed us what we’re capable of when we play together, stay disciplined, and bring energy from start to finish,” Robinson said.

The Broncs will look to defend Canastra Hammer Arena against Iona University on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. and Manhattan University on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.