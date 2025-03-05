Rider dominates Iona in 14-7 home win

By Dave Green

In Rider lacrosse’s 14-7 home win on Feb. 26, the Broncs came out strong, but Iona struck first.

Rider quickly responded with goals from senior attacker Toni Gismondi, sophomore midfielder Elena Bontatibus and graduate student attacker Anna Devlin.

Iona netted a second, but Rider capitalized on a free position with senior attacker Selena Carrington scoring, assisted by freshman attacker Elizabeth Shean. Iona answered back with their third before Rider extended their lead with goals from freshman midfielder Madison Rothwein, Gismondi and junior attacker Katie Walsh. At the end of the first quarter, Rider led 7-2.

Walsh opened the second quarter with a quick goal, and a strong Rider defense denied Iona multiple chances. Iona managed a fourth goal, but a green card left the Gaels vulnerable, allowing Carrington to score Rider’s ninth. Sturdy defense by junior goalie Jamie Kubach secured Rider’s 9-4 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Iona took advantage of two Rider green cards to score their fifth. Rider responded with a 10th goal by Devlin, assisted by Walsh. Iona added a sixth from a free position, but Rider held a 10-6 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Iona struck early in the final quarter, but a green card allowed Rider to regain control. Shean and Bontatibus combined for back-to-back goals, extending the lead to 12-7. More strong defense and a crucial save by freshman goalie Avery May denied Iona any momentum. Walsh and Carrington sealed the win with two late goals, securing a dominant 14-7 victory for Rider.

Scorer of a hat trick Carrington said Rider’s offense realized that they were not as aggressive as they should have been at the start of the match.

“Last year in conference it definitely was very hard, and we were expecting that coming into this year, but I think once we started flowing we really saw the potential that we have. I think our flow made it to where we won by seven goals,” Carrington said.

Kubach commented on Rider’s win, “I think for the team, especially the returners, it was the best feeling ever. Being able to make that statement that we’re back and we’re ready for all of you. We should have had them last year and it’s a great feeling to have them this year at least,” she said.

Head Coach Evan Mager was happy with the team’s win.

“It’s an exciting game … it’s the fastest game on two feet. It’s still new here. Fast game, fast pace, non-stop, physical, come out and check the sport out, if you haven’t seen it I think it’s something a lot of people would like,” Mager said.

Rider will head down to the shore to take on the Monmouth Hawks. The matchup will begin at 12 p.m. on March 5.