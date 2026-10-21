Rider drop two of their final three NEC matchups as standings tighten

By Emma Geremia-Hartigan and Joey Poto

Rider field hockey dropped a pair of Northeast Conference matchups at Ben Cohen Field, falling 2-1 to Wagner College first, then falling 2-1 to Sacred Heart University.

Early scoring

Wagner wasted no time on Oct. 16, opening the scoring in the second minute of the first quarter, putting Rider behind 1-0 early.

The Broncs began creating chances shortly after, earning a penalty corner that senior defender Emma Bonshak tested Wagner’s goalkeeper on, before having another shot blocked nine seconds later.

Maintaining offensive pressure, it paid off at the start of the seventh minute when senior forward Liv Cox scored off an assist from sophomore midfielder Ryleigh Damminger, tying the game at 1-1.

“We were trying to stay aggressive and take advantage of our opportunities off penalty corners,” Bonshak said. “We wanted to move the ball quickly, get shots off, and create chances in the circle.”

Rider’s momentum was short-lived as Wagner, on their own penalty corner, responded with a goal minutes later to reclaim the lead.

Junior goalkeeper Jade Regnart kept the Broncs within reach, making two saves before the end of the first quarter.

Wagner continued applying pressure in the second quarter, while Rider struggled to move the ball into scoring position.

The Seahawks earned three penalty corners in the 24th minute, but Regnart made a save and Rider’s defense blocked another attempt.

Regnart added another save near the end of the half, sending the Broncs into halftime trailing by one.

“We needed to stay more composed when Wagner applied pressure,” Bonshak said. “At times, we were playing with a sense of urgency when we didn’t need to, which caused us to rush our decisions.”

Rider had another chance to tie the game in the third quarter when Damminger fired a shot, but Wagner’s goalkeeper made the save.

The Broncs found another opening late in the quarter after Wagner received two yellow cards, setting up a penalty corner.

With six seconds remaining, Damminger took the penalty corner to set up a shot from Bonshak, but Wagner’s goalkeeper denied the attempt.

Wagner continued to threaten in the fourth quarter, forcing Regnart to make two more saves and eventually being pulled for an additional field player in the final two minutes.

The Broncs were unable to get another shot off before time expired, allowing Wagner to secure the 2-1 victory.

Rider finished with six shots to Wagner’s 11, while Regnart recorded six saves across the match in the losing effort.

“I think we did a good job continuing to compete and fight for each other throughout the game,” Bonshak said. “Moving forward, we need to improve our offensive execution, connect our passes and capitalize on our scoring opportunities.”

Rollercoaster ending

The game started out hot for Sacred Heart on Oct. 18, beginning the game with the first five shots and generated a lot of pressure against the Broncs.

However, the Broncs were able to hold off all of their attacks with two saves made by Regnart across that sequence.

On the Broncs’ first shot of the game, Cox put the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 Rider lead off an assist from junior defender Hailey Hoffman.

After the first period, the Broncs were outshot 7-1, yet still held a 1-0 lead due to Regnart fending off each attack sent her way.

The second period was the only period of the game where the Broncs were able to get off more shots than the Pioneers, outshooting Rider 3-1.

Despite this, neither team was able to get a goal on the board and Rider went into the half still winning 1-0.

The third period, however, is when the tide shifted in favor of Sacred Heart, as they were able to outshoot Rider 6-0 in the period.

Nine minutes into the period, one of those shots found the back of the net as the Pioneers were able to tie up the score 1-1.

After a few more shots from Sacred Heart, the period ended and the game was now up for grabs a standstill at one.

In the fourth period, both teams fought back and forth to gain control of the game, and it seemed like that team would be Sacred Heart, outshooting the Broncs 4-1.

That fourth shot would be the one to give them the lead, as with 12 minutes left the Pioneers held a 2-1 lead.

However, the Broncs refused to go down without a fight as they were finally able to start putting the pieces together for a game tying score.

That piece would be senior midfielder Ang Borisow, as with four minutes left, she would score right in front of the goal to tie the game at 2-2.

When talking about that goal, she mentioned all the work in practice to produce scores amidst the chaos.

“We practice corners in practice and everything is a team effort. When a corner becomes broken, we keep trying to get it into the goal,” Borisow said.

However, that tie would last less than a minute as Sacred Heart was able to respond right back to take the lead once again.

Despite a last ditch effort from Rider, no goal would be scored and the game would end with Rider suffering a heartbreaking loss while fighting for a spot in the NEC tournament.

Despite the loss, Head Coach Gina Carey-Smith is trying to motivate her team to win the next game and fight to keep their season alive.

“We try not to focus on the negatives. We acknowledge them and move on,” Carey-Smith said, “We have to be mentally, physically, emotionally strong and our girls really are.”

Rider hopes to improve their odds of clinching their way into the postseason with their last NEC matchup against Stonehill College on Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. and end their season on a high note when they face off against Columbia University on Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. The game against Columbia will be streamed on ESPN+.