Rider drops consecutive Metro matchups, turnovers prove costly

By Jon Coiro

Rider women’s soccer was unable to limit their turnovers in Metro Conference play, losing 4-1 to Sacred Heart University at home and dropping a 2-0 shutout to Marist University in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Defensive zone pressure

It only took 45 seconds for drama to commence on Oct. 21, as Sacred Heart challenged a call that could have handed a penalty to Rider in dangerous territory, but the call on the field would stand as called.

The Pioneers used this as fuel less than six minutes afterward, beginning the scoring on the game’s first shot, thanks to a nifty move and strike that beat sophomore goalkeeper Ashley Moore on the short left side.

With the Broncs backed up in their respective zone, Sacred Heart maintained a physical presence to prevent scoring attempts, until junior midfielder Ava DeGeorge had to be put aside in the 24th minute.

A failed clear from Rider resulted in a long-range Pioneer shot that clanged loudly off the left post.

From that point on, Sacred Heart hammered away with five shots inside a three-minute span, eventually capturing a goal for a 2-0 advantage.

Rider took exception to this 47 seconds later, when freshman midfielder Cali Friedel put the ball on a tee for junior forward Tess Ferrie, who made no mistake with a header to pull the Broncs within a score.

“Even though [Sacred Heart] scored against us that second time, it doesn’t mean we hang our heads,” Tess said. “We battle back and continue to fight for a goal, which is exactly what we did.”

Despite Sacred Heart controlling possession, the Broncs prevented early second-half attacks and held their own defensively.

Offensive threats emerged from Rider, but came up short, including DeGeorge’s second shot of the match that was blocked and a bouncing ball in the Pioneer box that senior forward Ava Ferrie could not get a foot on.

Inside the 71st minute, Sacred Heart was awarded a penalty shot and restored their two-goal lead, which Head Coach Drayson Hounsome touched base on.

“We have to be able to play against better teams and not make those errors,” Hounsome stated. “Good [opposing] players will force you to make them.”

The Pioneers held off a gritty Rider offense by keeping them out of the shooting category for nearly 26 minutes of play.

One more Sacred Heart goal at the 88th minute capped off a 4-1 victory in their favor.

Each of the four goals came from the same Pioneers attacker.

Limited attacking pressure

The first 25 minutes of the match on Oct. 24 saw their defense get put to the test with five Marist shots during that span, though none of them were on net.

The Broncs mustered their first shot of the night less than a minute later, coming off the foot of senior forward Noa Menzing before getting stopped.

Shortly after, a yellow card was given to Ava, but it had little-to-no effect on the remainder of the first half, as both teams were locked at zero.

23 seconds into the next portion of play, the Red Foxes finally put a ball on goal, allowing Moore to step in and get her first save of the evening.

However, Marist pushed back into Rider territory around five minutes later and did not make any mistakes thanks to a cleaned up rebound for the lead.

The Red Foxes continued their momentum out of the locker room, adding on with another goal less than seven minutes later, extending the deficit to 2-0.

Rider was given their second yellow card, courtesy of Tess, but they would not go down without a fight.

Timely scoring attempts were put together, including a pair by junior midfielder Annie Small, but Marist stood tall.

The Broncs could not mount a comeback and dropped their third consecutive Metro match, keeping their eyes set on ending the year with a bang.

“I think the goal is to finish out the season on a high [note],” Tess said. “No matter what everyone’s personal goals are, I just hope they can chase that goal and be able to end the season feeling like they completed what they wanted to accomplish.”

The Broncs will conclude their 2026 campaign at Ben Cohen Field with their senior day match on Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. against Niagara University. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.