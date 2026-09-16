Rider drops three in Piscataway to finish off invitational run

By Lindsay Scarola and Jon Coiro

Rider volleyball had a challenging three-game series at the Rutgers Classic, collecting three 0-3 losses against the University of Delaware, Stony Brook University and Rutgers University.

Heartbreak sparks a sweep

The Broncs held a four-point lead on Sept. 10 before Delaware got back up to speed, evening the first set at 12 apiece.

The opening set made its way to sudden death, and a senior middle blocker Molly Rhode kill briefly put Rider back in front, 26-25.

It would be the Blue Hens that got the last laugh, thanks to a Delaware game-tying kill, along with back-to-back attack errors from senior outside hitter Rylah Robinson to drop the first set.

Dropping the opening set, the Broncs were once again put into a hole to dig out of.

Delaware’s momentum boiled over into dominance during the next two sets, outscoring the Broncs by 24 points, combined.

In the second set, Rider found themselves on the wrong side of an early 7-1 run.

Unable to find the response they needed throughout the second set, the Broncs eventually lost, 25-16.

The third set saw the same issues from the prior set arise once again against Delaware.

The Blue Hens maintained a 13-9 advantage in the third set and put the nail in their coffin with a big 8-0 run, capping off a loss for the Broncs in sweeping fashion to start the Rutgers Classic.

Freshman outside hitter Maisie Nawrocki still continued to impress in her early-season tournament play, with nine kills and digs against Delaware, all while adapting to the Division I level.

“I am learning to hold myself to a higher standard every day, while also being reminded to appreciate how far I’ve come and how much I’m improving,” Nawrocki said.

Struggles carry into weekend

In the opening set on Sept. 11, Stony Brook already held a 7-4 lead before scoring seven-straight for a bigger advantage in the match.

With the Seawolves gaining an 11-point lead and set point, Rider held them off with kills by Robinson, as well as freshman middle blocker Tori Bonacci.

The Broncs couldn’t hold them off for long, as Stony Brook would get the point to secure a 25-16 set win for a 1-0 advantage.

Rider fought valiently in set two, scoring three points during the serve of senior setter Makenna Mason across the set.

Down 8-4, the Seawolves would go on a 4-0 run to tie the set. Later on, tied at 15-15, Nawrocki got a big kill, embracing her role as a selfless player en route to becoming a leader.

“I’ve also been challenging myself to become a more selfless player, which means understanding what the team needs and doing what it takes to contribute to our success,” Nawrocki said.

An error by Stony Brook gave Rider a 17-15 lead, but the Seawolves would pull ahead on a 5-1 run to take the lead and, eventually, the set.

Up by one in the third, the Seawolves scored five straight points. Leading 9-5 later on, they became out of reach after a 9-0 run was too much to handle, sweeping Rider for the match win.

The Broncs had a 7-6 lead on Sept. 12 in the opening set against Rutgers before the Scarlet Knights took the lead with a 4-0 run.

Rider fought back during the set, getting within one four different times, but ultimately could not tie it up.

Leading 19-18, the Scarlet Knights pulled away on a 5-1 run, taking the opening set, 25-20.

Down 6-1 in set two, Rider had a 6-1 run with kills by senior right side Anja Kelly, junior outside hitter Aubrey Baker and senior middle blocker Molly Rohde to tie it up at seven apiece.

Rider tried to find a way to stop Rutgers late in the set, but the Scarlet Knights were able to add on four more on their way to taking the set from Rider.

Down 2-1 in the third, the Broncs responded with a 4-0 run, capped by back-to-back aces from Rohde.

Holding onto a 6-3 lead, the Broncs tried to stop Rutgers, but their challenge to comeback was answered with a 6-0 run from the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers went up 13-11 forcing Rider to lose their lead midway through. An 8-1 run by Rutgers would put the final blow in the set, securing it and the match.

With one out-of-conference game left before Metro play, the Broncs have some mechanics they need to tweak.

“We will need to exhibit some more discipline defensively, and not be as frantic positionally. After that, making teams play to earn their own points,” Head Coach Jeff Rotondo said.

The Broncs will travel to the University of Pennsylvania on Sept. 16 for a 7 p.m. matchup that will be streamed on ESPN+.