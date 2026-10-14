Rider falls to 2-2-1 through their first five Metro matches of the year

By Joshua Yuhas

After a strong start to their season, Rider men’s soccer took their first road loss in Metro Conference play with a 1-0 loss to Merrimack University on Oct. 10.

Hold the line

The Warriors propelled into control to open the match with a pair of corner kicks, preceding a shot saved by graduate student goalkeeper Marius Helias in the 7th minute.

Not long after, senior defender Ryan Vaubel took a shot that was saved by the Warriors’ goalkeeper, and the Broncs could not produce a shot on the two corner kicks that followed.

A battle across the midfield to create a run, it was the Warriors who began a barrage in the 19th minute of the opening half.

In the four-minute stretch, the first missed high and the second was saved by Helias, while the third clanked off the right post and the final one missed high to close it out.

The pace of offensive challenges slowed down until late in the first half when both sides forced saves by the opposing goalkeepers and also missed another shot to the left.

Across the first half, the Broncs were outshot 8-3 by the Warriors, however, two of those were strong opportunities, which were saved.

Surviving the persistent attack from the Warriors earlier in a road matchup was something that stuck out to Head Coach Chad Duernberger.

“It speaks a lot to our discipline as a group. I told them before the game that there would be ups and downs in the match,” Duernberger said. “And they would need to be able to handle those low moments, especially playing away.”

‘Had an opportunity’

The second half opened with the field constantly flipping, as each side launched their attacks, the first coming from the Warriors in the 47th minute.

Rider charged down the other way when senior forward Patryk Rojek had his chance saved.

On the corner kick that followed, sophomore forward Drew Heil missed high to end the push.

In a counterattack, Helias leaped up to stop the first Warriors shot, then the second knocked off the top crossbar, surviving another set of pressure on defense.

Exchanging short offensive attacks, the Warriors began to heat it up in the 69th minute, where Helias stood strong once again.

On a 77th-minute corner kick, the Warriors broke through for the first goal of the match.

Once the match resumed, the Broncs charged back when Heil looked to find the equalizing score, but his shot was saved.

Rider produced a corner kick in the final minute, however, they were unable to produce a shot and fell to Merrimack, 1-0.

The Broncs were outshot 18-9 by the Warriors and 6-4 in shots on goal across the match, with the Broncs just missing their big openings.

“We had an opportunity in the first half that could have changed the game, but we simply did not create enough chances to be as dangerous in the attack as we’ve been in recent matches. We’ll review the film and learn,” Duernberger said.

The Broncs will return home against Mount St. Mary’s University on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. and travel to New York to face Manhattan University on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. Both games can be streamed on ESPN+.