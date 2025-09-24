Rider hosts highest attended NJ governor’s debate in Alumni Gym

By Caitlyn Sutton

Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill and Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli assumed their positions in the Alumni Gym on Sept. 21 to answer a variety of questions, in hopes of drawing New Jersey voters closer to their selections in the polls on Nov. 4.

The gubernatorial debate was sponsored by Rider, the New Jersey Globe and On New Jersey, presented by O’Toole Scrivo and powered by PSE&G.

Alumni Gym hosted 1,600 people, making this debate the highest attended in New Jersey gubernatorial history.

The debate was moderated by reporter, anchor and television host Laura Jones and featured three panelists; one from the New Jersey Globe, one from Rider and one from the New Jersey Monitor.

The event started off with an introduction by Rider President John Loyack, who joked that while the university was a bipartisan school, he had to say “Go Broncs!”

In a town hall format, each candidate was given opportunities to answer questions from people they would be directly impacting with their governorship.

From middle schoolers, to Rider students and senior citizens, New Jerseyans from many different walks of life were given the chance to learn more about the candidates on the ballot in this coming election.

Sherrill and Ciattarelli were both taken out of their comfort zones for the debate. In contrast to the usual controlled environment that rallies and conferences hold, a town hall-formatted debate kept both candidates on their toes, and allowed the public to see if they each could handle topic changes and possible underpreparedness.

Questions that were asked to the candidates were pre-selected based on submission and review. Those asked to prepare questions were told to not share their questions with anyone ahead of the debate.

When senior political science major Joe Seewald asked about Gen Z having an expectation of privacy, Ciattarelli responded, “I do not support Policy 5756. I don’t think the school districts should be keeping secrets from parents.”

Policy 5756 makes it an option for New Jersey school districts to not disclose students’ preferred gender identity and expression in school.

Sherrill responded to the question about privacy by saying, “I am going to put forward the Kids Online Safety Act.” The act’s goal is to provide safeguards and help minors understand how to use the internet in a smart and safe way.

Throughout the debate, Sherrill and Ciattarelli both took opportunities to throw jabs at each other. “Jack Ciattarelli will tell anybody whatever they want to hear,” Sherrill said.

A comment by Ciattarelli that came up twice during the debate was that he stands firm in his views on transgender people. Separate times, after questions about vaccinations and privacy, he said, “I don’t think that biological boys should be playing in girl’s sports.”

It was not only the candidates’ jabs at each other that caused disruption. On multiple occasions throughout the night, despite being asked to hold reactions, boos and cheers still rang loud throughout the crowd, reflecting the political divisiveness.

Ciattarelli and Sherrill both tackled the ongoing issues at schools, a conversation that impacts a large part of New Jersey’s population — ones still in the education system, whether that be K-12 or higher education.

According to Lara Denges, sophomore arts and entertainment industries management major, a high point of the debate was the discussions by each candidate about schools and New Jersey’s education system.

“The highlight of the debate was … when they were talking about education just because I feel like you’re really affected as a college student,” Denges said.

Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics, was a leading role in the debate and a panelist for the candidates. Rasmussen is responsible for holding civil political discourse events at Rider like the gubernatorial debate.

When reflecting on the impact that Rider had on the debate, Rasmussen said, “We put our best foot forward. That is not an easy thing to do. It has meant a universitywide effort.”

From student volunteers and Public Safety officers to basketball coaches lending their offices as green rooms, the whole university came together to make the debate happen.

In a universitywide email on Sept. 22, Loyack thanked Rider for their commitment and cooperation in making the debate happen. He said, “As I watched the debate unfold, I felt a profound sense of pride in what we accomplished together. It was a moment that highlighted not only Rider’s important role in fostering public dialogue, but also the strength, resilience and spirit of our community.”

Closing remarks were an opportunity for each candidate to spread a final message of their campaign and leave a small lasting impression on those who attended.

Sherrill said in her closing statement, “At every level, I’ll continue to work for you.”

To close out the night, Ciattarelli said, “I’m committed to fixing our state.”