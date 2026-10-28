Rider men’s basketball open new era with a double-digit exhibition victory

By Samantha Clark

Rider men’s basketball opened its 2026-27 season with its annual exhibition game during the university’s Alumni and Family Day on Oct. 24, where they prevailed, 66-55, against Alvernia University, a Division III program.

A slow start

The matchup opened with Alvernia’s possession, but after a block and steal from junior guard Ty Bevins, the window was open for a graduate student guard Bryce Baker 3-pointer.

The Golden Wolves responded almost immediately with two 3-pointers of their own, taking them on a 6-0 run, holding the Broncs scoreless for the following two minutes.

Sophomore forward Rich Brisco snapped the streak with two successful shots from the line, followed by two more from senior guard Khalil Farmer to put the Broncs within one possession.

After two missed free throws from Alvernia, sophomore forward Kam Wylie grabbed the rebound, assisting junior guard Nashir Washington with a 3-pointer to tie the matchup at 10-10.

Both teams were left scoreless for almost two minutes, but after a series of massive defensive efforts, along with a Brisco dunk and two free throws from sophomore forward Ezekiel Obe, the Broncs grabbed the lead, 13-12, halfway through the first.

Momentum continued with a 3-pointer from Bevins, but after the same was seen on the other end of the court, the scoreboard was tied up, once again, at 17-17.

Rider followed with a minute-long scoreless streak, until Bevins and senior guard Mark Butler combined for eight straight points to return the board to a 25-25 tie between the two squads.

“It’s a whole new group of guys with new experiences and a fresh start for everbody,” Bevins said. “We keep working at practice and learning everybody and we’ll be able to play off that.”

Two successful free throws from Brisco returned the lead to Rider for the first time in four minutes, and a 3-pointer from junior forward Horace Simmons Jr. continued to widen that gap, sending the Broncs into halftime up, 30-27.

Late momentous charge

The Broncs opened the second half of play with a trick assist from Baker, allowing for a quick layup from Brisco.

Bevins added another two, leading Rider on a 9-0 run over three-and-a-half minutes. However, over the next two, the Golden Wolves had a 7-0 run of their own, pulling the score back to a tie, 34-34.

Brisco broke the deadlock with a 3-pointer and a quick layup, and after a jumpshot from Baker, the Broncs’ lead was reestablished.

Simmons Jr. broke Rider’s minute-and-a-half scoreless run with two shots from the free throw line and an open jumpshot in the paint, followed by another from Brisco, giving the Broncs their largest advantage of the game, 47-38.

Bevins drilled a corner 3-pointer, and after drawing the and-1, put up four quick points, further lengthening Rider’s lead.

Alvernia responded with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers, but Rider followed with one of their own, this time from Butler, putting the Broncs up by seven points over the Golden Wolves.

Continuing his strong offensive efforts, Bevins put up an overhead floating jumpshot to lead the team with 17 points, and right behind him was Brisco, who splashed a layup for 14 points.

Another and-1 opportunity from Simmons Jr. put the Broncs up 61-53, and after Brisco won the defensive bout, Baker put up their eighth 3-pointer.

Brisco cashed in his second dunk, sending the bench and the Canastra Hammer Arena into a frenzy through the final minute of play, as the Broncs picked up their first as a team, 66-55.

“This is a new group that is bright eyed, and it’s a good group,” Head Coach Kevin Baggett said. “We got great character guys in this locker room, they are willing to do what we’re asking to do.”

The Broncs will open their regular season with a non-conference matchup on Nov. 2, heading on the road to face the University of Pittsburgh at 7 p.m.