Rider professor published in film journal

By Cal Sutton

Professor of Media Arts Cynthia Lucia was recently published in the Quarterly Review of Film and Video.

In an interview with The Rider News, Lucia shared that this publication was actually the first chapter of a book she is working on, called “Natalie Wood: Hollywood’s Final Child and Her Screen Legacy.”

This book is planned to navigate the scope of Wood’s life through the lens of film and her star-studded roles in Hollywood.

Lucia finds great interest in Wood, especially since she was a child actor during a pivotal time in film history — the moments when Hollywood shifted to what it is today.

“Interestingly, when she came into her teenage years [during the mid 1950s] was exactly when that studio system was breaking apart, and so it’s interesting to see that she was transitioning from being a child actor to being a kind of teen icon,” Lucia said. “During this time when Hollywood was transitioning, so was she.”

The chapter that was published in the Quarterly Review of Film and Video mainly focuses on Wood’s child-acting days, where she starred in movies created right after the conclusion of World War II.

Lucia is passionate about most of the film industry, and she shared that passion through her excited responses to questions about the topic.

“[Film] is just a wonderful, exciting art form that encompasses so much that you could say is really interdisciplinary in nature,” Lucia said.

Lucia explained that the majority of her work has been in American film, specifically between 1945 and the present.

Lucia did her undergraduate studies in English education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She then went to New York University to obtain a master’s degree in English and subsequently, a master’s degree in cinema.

Also at New York University, Lucia did doctoral studies and received her doctorate in cinema. Her doctoral dissertation was heavily focused on films that featured female lawyers as the protagonists.

According to Lucia, most of those films were made in the late 1980s to early 2000s, which is a large reason why this time period tends to be one she does research on.

Some of Lucia’s greatest influences and inspirations include Chris Straayer, whom she had the opportunity to work with as her dissertation adviser. Straayer focused on LGBTQIA+ film, according to Lucia, and even though she did not study that niche in particular, Straayer was a prominent mentor for her.

Robert Sklar was a mentor for Lucia at New York University, who taught her a lot about the history of American film through his studies, which Lucia said influenced her greatly. Alice Cross was another influence and inspiration for Lucia, as they worked at the same school and Cross introduced to her that New York University offered a cinema studies program.

This publication was not Lucia’s first — it is actually one of over 30 publications. She also works as an editor of Cineaste, which is “America’s leading magazine on the art and politics of the cinema,” according to the publication’s website.

Lucia credits herself as a lifelong learner, and her students can agree, noting her passion around the subject of film, as well as her love for teaching others.

Nicholas Carucci, a junior film and television major, has had Lucia as a professor in the past. Carucci said he appreciates her kindness and knowledge in film.

“I think it’s very beneficial for our school itself because having professors have a bigger scope of [their field] gets us more things to learn about in our everyday world, more than just academics,” Carucci said. “She’s very smart, she’s also very kind.”

Lucia’s dedication to her craft and constantly expanding her repertoire of knowledge is something that students tend to appreciate out of her, and any professor.

Hailey Fisher, a sophomore film and television major said that she is taking two classes with Lucia this semester and echoed similar points to Carucci.

“It’s great as a student to feel like my teachers aren’t just teachers, but they are people who are interested in their craft and it just kind of credits them even more and makes them more [reliable],” Fisher said.

Lucia has spent years learning about American film, Natalie Wood and broadening the scope of her expertise in film.

Since Lucia credits herself as a lifelong learner, she also has the perspective that there is always more to learn.

“The more you learn, the more you realize how little you know,” Lucia said. “I don’t understand why anyone would not think that learning is an ongoing thing in life.”