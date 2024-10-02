Rider remains winless against MAAC rivals

By Kadie DiGiuseppe

After its two-week long break, Rider women’s soccer continued Metro Atlantic Conference play at Canisius, but it was defeated 2-0, bringing the season record to 1-5-2.

Grazing for a goal

Both teams came out the gate with heavy attacks on offense, allowing sophomore forward Noa Menzing to attempt Rider’s first shot on goal.

Freshman midfielder Ava DeGeorge joined in a couple minutes later, but her shot was saved by the Canisius Golden Griffins’ goalkeeper.

Senior midfielder Amanda Mendez also got a shot off in the first, but could not find the back of the net.

On defense, starting goalkeeper graduate student Ellie Sciancalepore had three saves for the Broncs in the first half.

“The girls looked very strong in the first half and I think we did play well, defensively,” said Sciancalepore.

However, the Golden Griffins came out of halftime hungry for a goal. The Canisius offense was able to quickly score its first goal in the second half of play.

Less than a minute after that, the Golden Griffins were able to get past the Broncs’ defense again and put Rider behind by two.

‘It’s always competitive’

After its goals, the Canisius offense was able to put up five more shots, but those were unsuccessful.

The clock started to wind down, but the Broncs were still looking for their first goal of the game.

Sophomore midfielder Ava Ferrie and sophomore back Courtney Carter both had shot attempts in the final 10 minutes of play but never scored.

“No matter what the standings say, every game is competitive. In the MAAC, it’s always competitive,” said Sciancalepore.

During their second MAAC game of the year, the Broncs were outshot by the Golden Griffins 14-5 and only had two corners while allowing eight. However, Sciancalepore finished the game with six saves, bringing her season total to 40 saves.

Sciancalepore looked forward to coming back home against two more MAAC opponents.

“To be able to play big games at home is something that we always look forward to. It’s always a goal to win at home, because if we can win those six home games, we make the playoffs,” Sciancalepore said.

On Oct. 2, Rider will return to Ben Cohen field to play another MAAC opponent, Quinnapiac, at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Broncs will stay in Lawrenceville for their game on Oct. 5 against Sacred Heart at 1 p.m.