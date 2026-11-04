Season opener remains tight battle, Broncs fall just short on the road

By Joshua Yuhas

Taking a trip up the state, Rider women’s basketball narrowly fell 50-45 to the New Jersey Institute of Technology in their season opener.

Battling early

The Broncs got on the board first on Nov. 2 with senior guard Aliya McIver maneuvering under the basket for the layup.

After a score for the Highlanders, sophomore guard Aina Perez Mesquida broke through on the fastbreak for an open layup to give Rider a 4-2 advantage.

The pace of play slowed down until six minutes were left, when McIver knocked down a pair of free throws and junior forward Gabby Sweeney knocked down a jump shot.

The Highlanders would score a layup on the fastbreak to enter the first media timeout with an 8-6 lead for the Broncs.

The end of the first quarter was all in favor of NJIT with a 12-3 run that set the Broncs behind, 18-11.

“There were multiple points in the game when we went down and we kept battling back. I thought we showed a lot of resiliency,” Head Coach Jackie Hartzell said.

Turnovers took control of the early parts of the second quarter with just a tip-in shot from the Highlanders, until Rider started to show their first signs of that resiliency, holding NJIT scoreless for five minutes.

In that time, the transfer from Mount St. Mary’s in graduate student guard Giana Hoddinott knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key, then a layup was made by Perez Mesquida in the first wave.

Hoddinott made a free throw and layup before Sweeney drilled a jump shot for a 21-20 lead.

“We understand each other and what each person on our team wants to do,” Hoddinott said. “We read and go off of each other which makes us hard to guard, so I thought our chemistry was spot on.”

Despite their strength, the Highlanders started to exchange baskets until a 3-pointer near the end of the half gave them a 28-23 advantage into halftime.

‘Strong starting point’

It was a slow start in the third quarter for the Broncs, falling behind by as much as 13 points with just under eight minutes left in the quarter.

Missed layups by McIver and Sweeney along with turnovers by NJIT led a scoreless two-minute period.

Rider started to reawaken with an 8-2 run at the end of the quarter, started by a layup and jump shot from sophomore guard Alena Cofield.

Heading into the final quarter, the Broncs trailed by seven, as both sides going cold in the final two minutes.

An early 3-pointer by McIver brought Rider within four, then a layup from Cofield and a free throw from Hoddinott cut the deficit in half.

After a trade of scores, with a layup by the Highlanders and a score in the paint by Cofield, the Broncs trailed 43-40.

Scoring from the field was silent until the final minutes, when NJIT went strong from the charity stripe to seal the 50-45 defeat for Rider.

Leading the way for the Broncs was Hoddinott with her 16 points on the night on 6-11 shooting alongside McIver’s nine points and Cofield’s eight.

“We did a good job of adjusting to the changes of our defense on the fly and executing out of time outs,” Hoddinott said. “As a fairly young team, we learned how a close college basketball game truly works, so this was a great game for our younger players.”

Shooting from the field was the major discrepancy, with the Highlanders shooting 32% from the field to the Broncs’ 25% in that category.

“We have a lot to work on and improve, but this game was a strong starting point,” Hartzell said. “I am looking forward to continuing to work with this group and get better over the next 10 days.”

The Broncs will have a bit of a cooldown period to learn from their season opener before their next game on the road against Central Connecticut State University on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.