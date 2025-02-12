Security Briefs

By Jasmine White



Undiscovered odors

Untraceable reports. On Feb. 5, at 8:11 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Hill Residence Hall for the odor of marijuana. Public Safety arrived and checked the building, but did not locate any source of marijuana. While conducting a park, walk and talk of Hill Hall, Public Safety detected the odor of marijuana again, this time coming from the C-wing Lounge. Public Safety checked the lounge, but did not find any indicators that someone had been smoking marijuana inside or outside of the area.



Suspicious graffiti

Grimy graffiti. On Feb. 6, at 11:20 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Bierenbaum Fisher Hall for the report of vandalism. Upon their arrival, Public Safety met with Facilities Staff who reported graffiti in the second-floor men’s restroom. Upon further investigation, graffiti was found on the third-floor men’s restroom as well. All images were documented and C&W Services called to clean the graffiti off the walls.



Malicious mischief

Damaged ceramics. On Feb. 6, at 1:15 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Ziegler Residence Hall for the report of vandalism. Upon their arrival, Public Safety met with Facilities Staff who reported damage to one of the shower stalls. Public Safety checked the first-floor men’s restroom and found parts of the tile and the soap tray damaged. Facilities were made aware to make the repair.