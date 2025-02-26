Security Briefs

By Brianna Velaquez



Olson Openness

Some fresh air. On Feb. 17 at 1:17 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Olson Hall for the report of criminal mischief. When the officer arrived, they observed an exterior door to the building wide open. Upon further inspection, it appeared someone had opened the door with force, breaking off the mechanism designed to close it. Facilities Management was contacted to respond and repair the door.



Foul Encounter

Officer on duty. On Feb. 19 at 10:45 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Kroner Hall for the report of criminal mischief. Upon their arrival, Public Safety met with a C&W Service employee who found toilet paper stuck to the walls in the third-floor restroom. The officer on the scene found an unknown brown substance and toilet paper stuck to the walls and ceiling. C&W services cleaned the room. Public Safety is investigating.



Immobile Elevator

Busted buttons. On Feb. 24 at 10:59 a.m., Public Safety responded to West Village A for an unrelated issue and discovered the elevator not working. When the officer entered the elevator, they discovered the button for floor two had been removed. The elevator would not move off of the third floor of the building. Facilities Management was notified of the issue so repairs could be made.