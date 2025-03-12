Security Briefs

By Journey New



Stairway sketches

Painted steps. On March 4, at 12:53 p.m., Public Safety was on patrol when it discovered graffiti on the rear steps to Canastra Center. On the path toward the turf field, the officer observed words spray painted onto the steps. Facilities Management was contacted to have the graffiti removed.



Mysterious odor

Green-house gas. On March 9, at 9:48 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to University House, for the odor of marijuana coming from outside of the building. Public Safety arrived on location. Residence Life reported seeing someone near the entrance of the building, smoking an unknown substance that smelled like marijuana. Public Safety checked the exterior area of the building and walked through the interior and could not locate anyone smoking or the source of the odor.



Damaged gate

Broken arm. On March 10, at 4:35 p.m., Public Safety received reports that the gate arm to the Memorial Lot was broken. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a student’s car attempted to enter the lot, damaging the gate arm. The student was cited and the matter was referred to the Office of Community Standards.