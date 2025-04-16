Security briefs

By Caitlyn Sutton

Broken arm

Truck collision. On April 9 at 11:09 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the gated administration lot for the report of a broken gate arm. Upon arrival, officers discovered the gate arm at the lot’s entrance had been broken off. They spoke with a C&W Services employee who stated that they were driving a large truck through the gate, when the arm came down midway on the truck, breaking the it off. Facilities Management was contacted to have the gate arm repaired.



Sparks fly

Fallen trees. On April 12 at 10:52 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to College Drive, behind Olson Hall, for the report of a fallen tree. Upon arrival, Public Safety found a large tree that had fallen onto university property. The tree had knocked down power utility wires that were actively sparking. The Fire Department was contacted and arrived on location. Upon arrival, PSE&G was called to address the fallen power lines. The power lines were repaired and the tree was cut to open the roadway.



Information provided by Public Safety Director Matthew Babcock

