Security briefs

By Madison Lewis

Uncovered door

Reported and referred. On Sept. 12, at 10:15 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Switlik Hall for the reported odor of marijuana. Upon their arrival, Public Safety began checking the building and detected a strong odor on the second floor. The officers were able to locate the source and conducted a search of a student’s room. The officers found paraphernalia and signs that someone had been smoking inside of the room. The incident was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Morning collision

Cleared out crash. On Sept. 16, at 11:25 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at the South Entrance of campus. Upon their arrival, they found a two car, motor vehicle accident. Public Safety checked for injuries. Everyone involved was OK. The vehicles were moved out of the roadway and the Lawrence Township Police were contacted for further investigation.