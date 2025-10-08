Security Briefs



Garbage Graffiti

Discovered drawings. On Oct. 2, at 10:20 a.m., Public Safety was on a park, walk and talk in Hill Hall where they discovered graffiti in the first floor trashroom. Facilities Management was notified to have the graffiti removed. Public Safety is investigating.



Power down

Dark dorm. On Oct. 6, at 6:09 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Hill Hall for the report of power out in a room. Upon arrival, Public Safety discovered that the majority of the rooms in one of the wings of the building had lost power. Facilities Management was contacted and sent in a staff member to make repairs.



Missing Microwave

Hot theft. On Oct. 6, at 10:35 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Switlik Hall for the report of a theft. Upon arrival, they met with Facilities Management, who reported the basement microwave had been stolen. The cable that attached the microwave to the wall appeared to be forcefully removed. Public Safety is investigating.