Security briefs

By Gabriela Tobar

Shattered glass

Wrecked window. On Oct. 9, at 5:27 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Lincoln Hall for the report of property damage. Upon arrival, Public Safety met with a student who reported that the window near one of the entrances had been broken. Upon further inspection, Public Safety was able to determine the automatic closure had separated from the door, allowing it to swing freely. This allowed the door to swing open wide enough to break the glass. Facilities management was contacted to make repairs.

Malfunctioning monitor

Semi-defective detector. On Oct. 13, at 10:46 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Science and Technology building for the report of a carbon monoxide alarm activation. Upon arrival, Public Safety discovered the building’s alarm system to be in normal operation, with no alarms sounding. It was determined there was a malfunction with the carbon monoxide detector. The detector was repaired and as a precaution, the building was checked with a multi-gas detector which returned normal results.