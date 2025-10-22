Security Briefs



Confiscated contraband

Activated alarm. On Oct. 14, at 8:21 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Ziegler Hall for an activated fire alarm coming from multiple rooms. Upon arrival, Public Safety entered the area and found the rooms filled with white smoke. Public Safety discovered a student had a fog machine plugged in, which caused the fog to be discharged throughout the area, setting off the alarms. The fog machine was confiscated and the incident was referred to the Office of Community Standards.



Designed defacement

Abstract art. On Oct. 15, at 3:16 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Conover Hall for the report of graffiti in a hallway. Public Safety arrived and met with a student who provided the location of the graffiti. The graffiti was an abstract, squiggle of lines written on the wall in black marker. Facilities Management was contacted to have the graffiti removed.



Bumping barricades

Stuck sedan.On Oct. 18, at 1:18 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the area of the Resident and Bart Luedeke Center Staff Lot for the report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Public Safety observed that a small sedan had driven up and over the parking blocks that separate the two lots. The car had become stuck on the parking blocks. A tow truck was called to have the vehicle removed.