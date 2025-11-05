Security briefs

By Brianna Velazquez



Misplaced pumpkins

Safe squashes. On Oct. 29, at 1:18 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Delta Phi Epsilon for the report of suspicious activity. Upon arrival, a student reported that someone had tampered with pumpkins that were on display at the entrance of the house. The student reported that the pumpkins had been moved onto the sidewalk and rearranged. No damage was caused to the pumpkins. Public Safety is investigating.



Internet outage

Disconnected campus. On Oct. 31, at 2:40 p.m., Public Safety became aware of an internet outage on campus. Public Safety noticed the internet connection at their dispatch desk went offline. They confirmed that the outage was campuswide. The Office of Information Technologies was contacted and notified. Internet connectivity was restored shortly after.



Mysterious marijuana

Unlocated source. On Nov. 2, at 6:59 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Conover Hall for the odor of marijuana coming from the exterior of the building. The caller stated that the odor was coming from someone smoking near the main entrance. Public Safety arrived and detected the odor of marijuana. They checked the interior and exterior of the building and did not locate the source.