Security briefs

By Madison Lewis

Locked inside out

Embedded key. On Nov. 11, at 9:12 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Ziegler Hall for the report of a student locked in their room. Upon arrival, Public Safety found a key stuck in the lock. This caused the door to remain locked, not letting the student out. Public Safety was able to open the door and get the student out. Facilities Management was contacted to make repairs.

Non-member mischief

Reported ruckus. On Nov. 11, at 12:12 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Fitness Center in the Student Recreation Center for the report of a disorderly person. Public Safety met with the Fitness Center staff member who reported someone who did not have a membership and would not vacate the premises. Public Safety located the individual, identified them and escorted them out of the SRC. They left without an incident.

Investigation of intention

Destroyed sign. On Nov. 17, at 9:31 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Delta Phi Epsilon House, for the report of a damaged exit sign. Upon arrival, Public Safety located a damaged exit sign on the top floor of the building in the main hallway. It appeared that the sign was damaged intentionally. Public Safety is investigating.