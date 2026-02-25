Security briefs

By Madison Lewis

Information provided by Director of Public Safety Matthew Babcock

Unfounded aromatics 

Suspicious scents. On Feb. 18, at 10:20 a.m., Public Safety was conducting a Park, Walk and Talk of Hill Hall, when they detected the odor of marijuana. The odor was coming from the first floor of the building. Public Safety was able to narrow down the source to the first floor hallway, but could not locate the source.

Moore and more maintenance 

Disconnected dorms. On Feb. 18, at 2:45 p.m., Public Safety was notified by Facilities Management that the fire alarm panel in Ziegler and Moore Hall was offline. The Lawrence Township Fire Marshal was notified and advised that a fire watch would have to be established to check the building until repairs could be made. Public Safety conducted checks of the building every 30 minutes until repairs were made on Feb. 19, at 1:00 p.m..

Toppled tree limb

Compromised car. On Feb. 23, at 11:13 a.m., Public Safety was on patrol when they found a car damaged in the Kroner Lot. While on patrol, the officer discovered a tree limb had fallen onto a vehicle parked in the lot. Public Safety attempted to contact the owner and documented the incident.

