Security Briefs

Hungry for trouble

Daly disruption. March 4, at 8:29 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Daly Dining Hall for the report of misused equipment. Upon arrival, Public Safety met with dining hall staff who reported messy equipment when they came in for work. Upon reviewing camera footage, it was discovered that a group of students entered the dining hall early in the morning and used the equipment. Public Safety is investigating.

Denting and dipping

Parking problems. On March 6, at 12:40 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Commuter Lot for the report of a motor vehicle collision. Upon their arrival, the officer met with a witness who stated a collision occurred when one car was pulling out of the parking spot, striking the parked car and then left the area. After speaking with witnesses and reviewing camera footage, the vehicle that left the area was identified. This matter was turned over to the Lawrence Police.

Medical attention needed

Intoxicated incident. On March 7, at 7:19 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to a medical emergency in Ziegler Hall. Upon their arrival, Public Safety discovered a student had vomited in the lobby. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the student was intoxicated. Emergency medical services were contacted to further evaluate the student. This matter has been referred to the Office of Community Standards.