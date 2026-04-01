Security briefs

By Madison Lewis



Car full of cannabis

Smoky situation. On March 25, at 2 p.m., Public Safety was on patrol in the area of the Vona Center when they detected the odor of marijuana. A staff member in the area pointed out a vehicle with smoke coming out of it. Upon further investigation, students were found to be smoking marijuana in the vehicle. The students were identified and the matter was referred to the Office of Community Standards.



Cross-campus parkour

Unjustified joyride. On March 26, at 4:22 p.m., Public Safety received a call from a staff member reporting a car pulling someone riding a skateboard across campus. Public Safety responded to the area and did not find the vehicle or skateboarder in question. After a follow-up investigation, the driver of the vehicle was identified and the matter was referred to the Office of Community Standards.



Pocketed pedestrian post

Stolen sign. On March 27, at 11 a.m., Public Safety was on patrol in the area of Lynch Adler Hall when they noticed a pedestrian crossing sign was missing from the intersection. The sign was installed on March 24 to advise drivers to stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk. Upon reviewing security camera footage in the area, it was observed that a group of students picked up the sign and walked off with it. Public Safety is investigating.