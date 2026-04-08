Security Briefs



Second-floor stench

Scarce source. On April 3, at 10:05 a.m., Public Safety was conducting a park, walk and talk of Olson Hall when they detected the odor of marijuana. The odor was detected on the ground floor of the building. Public Safety proceeded to check the building. The odor was strongest on the second floor A-wing, but they could not locate the source.



Defective detectors

Evacuation ensued. On April 6 at 11:14 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to a fire alarm coming from Phi Sigma Sigma. Upon arrival, they found the building being evacuated. Public Safety entered the stairwell where the fire alarm was activated and found one of the smoke detectors damaged. Facilities Management was contacted, responded and made the repair. The alarm was reset and residents were allowed back inside.



Smoldering scent

False fire. On April 6, at 4:06 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Bart Luedeke Center for the report of a burning odor. The odor was reported by a staff member. Upon arrival, Public Safety also detected the same smell, but could not locate the source. Facilities Management was contacted and responded. The entire building was checked but nothing was found. The odor dissipated and the building was determined to be safe.