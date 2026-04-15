Security Briefs

Wary of weed in the wings

Undetected drugs. On April 7, at 9:01 a.m., Public Safety was performing a park, walk and talk of Poyda Hall when they detected the odor of marijuana. While walking through the building, they detected the odor of marijuana coming from the area of the A and B wings on the fourth floor of Poyda. The source of the odor was narrowed down to the A wing of the building, but the source could not be exactly located.

Fluffy door stop

Propped pillow. On April 8, at 10:18 a.m., Public Safety was performing a park, walk and talk of Ziegler Hall when they found an exterior door propped open with a pillow. The pillow was removed and the door secured. The residents in the area of the propped door were charged. The matter was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Lamenting over laundry

Detergent and disputes. On April 7, at 4:12 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Poyda Hall laundry room for the report of a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, Public Safety found two students arguing over dryer use. Public Safety was able to defuse the situation.