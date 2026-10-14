Security Briefs

2 days ago
40 1 minute read

Friendship test

Accused argument. On Oct. 6, at 2:50 p.m., while on patrol, Public Safety was stopped by a University Staff member who reported suspicious activity in the area of the Science and Technology Center. The staff member reported two individuals walking on the sidewalk, where one appeared to be antagonizing the other. Public Safety investigated the matter and determined it was two students engaged in a trust-building exercise, with one student leading the other around campus.

Lot limbo

Unauthorized access. On Oct. 7, at 9:38 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Fine Arts Lot for the report of a student driving under the gate. A university employee reported a student lifting the gate arm so that the vehicle could access and park in the lot. This was confirmed through surveillance camera footage. The student was identified and the matter was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Underage rager

Potential party. On Oct. 10, at 9:30 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Beckett Village for the report of a noise violation. The officers met with Residence Life Staff, who reported noise coming from one of the rooms and a possible party. Upon checking the room, 22 underage students were discovered with alcohol. The alcohol was disposed of and the matter was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

2 days ago
40 1 minute read
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